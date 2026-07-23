Pair of Former Pro Bowlers Heap Praise on Ravens New Center

NFL training camp is right around the corner, and fans will get their first extended look at a revamped Baltimore Ravens squad. On top of having a new head coach and offensive and defensive coordinator, the Ravens have had to replace several starters this offseason, and training camp will be another showcase of how well their replacements are meshing with the team.

The Ravens losing Tyler Linderbaum to the Las Vegas Raiders was a significant blow to the Ravens’ offense. In his four seasons with the Ravens, Linderbaum was a three-time Pro Bowler and started 66 games for the Ravens.

His absence will leave a hole, but the Ravens are hoping his replacement from the division rival Cleveland Browns, center Ethan Pocic, can help fill the gap. According to two former Pro Bowlers, Pocic could be just what the Ravens need.

Everything You Want In a Center

If there ever was one person to listen to about offensive line play, it’s Joe Thomas. Thomas was an eight-time All-Pro offensive tackle and was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2023. He’s also been the Browns preseason TV analyst for the past several years and has gotten an up-close look at the Ravens’ new center, Ethan Pocic.

It’s safe to say that Thomas is a fan of Pocic, as he praised his abilities on the “Ryan Ripken Show.”

“He’s everything you want in a center,” Thomas said. “You have to be smart, you have to be able to think quickly, and that’s exactly what Ethan can do. And then, he’s a big guy. He’s not a little center. What is he, 6-6, 315-320? So he can still move bodies in the run game.”

Thomas went on to praise Pocic’s athleticism as well as his mind.

“A guy like Ethan, who can move pretty well, he’s smart, he’s athletic, he’s powerful,” Thomas continued. “He’s really a great center, and I think you guys got a real winner right there in the middle.”

While Thomas never played with Pocic, someone who did is very familiar to Ravens fans. Super Bowl Champion Joe Flacco played with Pocic in 2023 and 2025, and had a glowing review of the center.

Former QB With High Praise

Few players on a football field work together more closely than a quarterback and center, which makes Ravens legend and former Browns quarterback Joe Flacco uniquely qualified to discuss how special a player Ethan Pocic is.

He talked about Pocic on the “Ryan Ripken Show,” and raved about Pocic’s preparation.

“I don’t think I’ve been around anybody that’s more kind of committed to making sure he’s on top of his role more than him… He’s big too, it’s not like he’s your typical center.”

Tyler Lindebaum is a player whose shoes will be tough to fill, but the Ravens replacing him with Pocic shows the team is intentional about replacing him with a player similar in caliber. With the season on the horizon, the Ravens will hope their revamped team can avoid not living up to expectations this season.