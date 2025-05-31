PFF Analyst Believes Ravens Could ‘Rest’ Derrick Henry More in 2025

If any running back in the NFL has earned some time off, it is Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry.

Well, after posting a historic 1,921 rushing yards at the age of 30, one NFL analyst believes the veteran back could get some occasional ‘rest’ during his 10th NFL season.

Could Derrick Henry Actually See More ‘Rest’ Time in 2025?

Henry has amassed a total of 2,529 touches during his illustrious NFL career, which is the most of any active player entering the 2025 NFL season.

Henry’s age and some quality talent behind him on the depth has PFF NFL Analyst Nathan Jahnke thinking the veteran back could be in for some occasional rest in 2025.

Jahnke wrote, “Henry will be 31 by the start of the season with over 2,000 career carries. The Baltimore Ravens may rest him more frequently while Keaton Mitchell is healthy.”

Rest hasn’t been a word often associated with King Henry throughout his NFL career. The long-time Tennessee Titan has seen 280+ carries in a season five different times, and has seen fewer than 280 carries on just one occasion over the last six years.

Jahnke continued, “Coach John Harbaugh said he expects Mitchell to be on “a whole other level coming back in the spring and then again into training camp, because he is going to be a year and half out of that deal. So, this will be his second year. Most knee injuries, it’s your second year, this one, I think that’s especially true about it.” Given that Henry is 31 years old and will be 32 before the Super Bowl and that the Ravens will need Henry more in the playoffs than they will in the regular season, it will make a lot of sense for Mitchell to play, notably when the Ravens are winning games.”

Keaton Mitchell looked like a De’Von Achane clone back in 2023 before sustaining a season-ending knee injury, but could provide a nice lightning to Henry’s thunderous rushing style in 2025.

Will Father Time Ever Begin to Tap Derrick Henry on the Shoulder?

The saying goes ‘Father Time is Undefeated,’ but players like Henry do put that statement to the test.

When the Ravens signed Henry in free agency last year, it was tough to know what he had left in the tank after a posting a career low 4.17 yards per carry in his final season with the Titans.

Well, Henry definitively showed he still had the skills to be an elite back in the league by leading the NFL in rushing scores in 2024.

Jahnke added, “Henry signed as a free agent with the Baltimore Ravens, and he looked better than ever as a runner. The threat of Lamar Jackson also being able to run out of the backfield was a matchup nightmare for defenses, allowing both Jackson and Henry to thrive. Over the last five years, he led all running backs per game in rushing yards (102.5), yards after contact (74.9), rushing touchdowns (0.92), avoided tackles (4.4) and fantasy points from rushing (15.6)… Henry’s per-play stats and per-game stats as a rusher were so strong that we shouldn’t expect anything better from him in 2025. He averaged 5.9 yards per attempt and nearly one touchdown per game.”

Henry is certainly closer to the end of his NFL career than the beginning, and while I do see other backs on the Ravens’ roster contributing… it is hard to believe Henry will get on board with taking more time to rest in 2025.