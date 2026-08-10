Ravens Players Who Have Turned Heads Thus Far in Camp

Training camp is full swing, and you’ll never know who will make an impact right away. The Baltimore Ravens have some names who you may want to keep an eye on during the 2026 season.

After a disastrous ending to the 2025 season, Tyler Loop is looking to bounce back from a missed field goal kick that would’ve sent the Ravens to the playoffs last season.

“Without in-house competition, Ravens special team coaches can focus solely on the rhythm of Tyler Loop’s kicking schedule,” the Baltimore Sun’s Sam Cohn wrote. “In other words, field goals aren’t kicked every day. But Loop, after struggling during last week’s stadium practice, returned to Owings Mills consistently footing the ball between the uprights. Thursday was Loop’s best and most active day. He sank all seven field goal attempts. During one kicking period, Loop sank five straight, including a pair of deep balls from 53 and 61 yards — the latter being his longest make of camp.”

Ja’Kobi Lane Continues to Impress

If you’ve paid attention to Ja’Kobi Lane throughout his career, he is known for making impressive, contested catches. Such catches are what the Baltimore Ravens have sorely needed since Lamar Jackson took over as the starting quarterback.

He’s been doing just that during the Baltimore Ravens training camp.

“Seemingly every team has rookies or unheralded players who shine in training camp, grabbing the attention of reporters and exciting the fan base. It’s an annual tradition,” Kevin Eck wrote in a Baltimore Ravens article.

“It’s easy to get caught up in the hype, but more often than not, camp darlings are exactly that. Flashing in the summer doesn’t necessarily mean a player will have success in the regular season. In some cases, they won’t even make the 53-man roster. It feels different with Lane, who has been a human highlight reel in practice.”

Ja’Kobi Lane will bring the type of impact that could have him produce for the Ravens right away. Lane, along with Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, and Devontez Walker will balance out the Ravens offense in a tremendous way.

Center Danny Pinter Favored to Win Starting Position

One could argue Center is the team’s most important going on right now. Free agent pickup Danny Pinter is widely considered to win the job.

“At the start of camp, the question of who might snap the ball to Lamar Jackson figured to be the team’s most pressing competition,” Sam Cohn wrote. “Danny Pinter seems to be the frontrunner after two weeks, considering veteran acquisition Ethan Pocic is still settling into the new scheme. The Ravens signed Pinter in March, and he’s taken the lion’s share of reps. Pocic joined the team at the start of camp, so Minter said they’re ‘letting him catch up’ before pairing him with Jackson during 11-on-11s. For now, Pinter has shown to be an admirable anchor on that offensive line, barking out calls and building a rapport with the two-time Most Valuable Player behind him.”

Pinter was an All-MAC selection at Ball State in 2019 and a 5th round pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 2020.

In 2025, Pinter played just 139 snaps in a backup role, earning a 56.5 PFF grade in six appearances last season.