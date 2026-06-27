Ravens 1st Round Pick Reveals Surprise Offseason Surgery

Through the 1st 2 seasons of his NFL career, Baltimore Ravens cornerback and 2024 1st round pick Nate Wiggins has been pretty solid. Not great. Not terrible. Just average or above average, mostly.

For someone who looked so explosive in college, it’s been a bit of a letdown, but we finally have some insight as to why Wiggins has seemed so pedestrian at times.

During a recent podcast appearance, Wiggins said he’s played at about “60 or 70 percent” for his 1st 2 seasons but is finally back to full health after undergoing an undisclosed offseason surgery.

“They’re going to see a big transition this year,” Wiggins said. “How I move, all that. . . . I’m just so happy going into this year. I know the coaches are happy. They say it every day. I know it’s going to be a big year for me and I just can’t wait … people are going to see The Full Nate.”

If Wiggins has been hurt the last 2 seasons, he hasn’t let it keep him off the field. He’s only missed 2 regular-season games, and both were his rookie year in 2024. He started all 17 games in 2025 and finished with 76 tackles, 3 interceptions, 14 pass deflections, and 2 tackles for loss.

Through his 1st 2 seasons, Wiggins has an incredible 27 pass deflections and 4 interceptions.

Rare Combination of Size, Speed, & Talent

That Wiggins has been hurt and able to play at the level he has truly speaks to his rare combination of size, speed, and talent.

Pro Football Focus gave Wiggins a 63.8 overall grade in 2025, which placed him 54th out of 114 eligible NFL cornerbacks, which is pretty good considering he’s been injured to the point he needed surgery. Opposing quarterbacks had a 73.0 passer rating when targeting Wiggins, which means when the pressure was on, he was still about as good as it gets.

The thought of Wiggins, 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, getting back to full strength could be the difference in the Ravens making the playoffs or not. Wiggins was an All-ACC pick and looked the part on the field during 3 seasons at Clemson, but it was the 40-yard dash he ran in 4.28 seconds at the NFL scouting combine that really turned heads.

If Wiggins can be elite, the Ravens already have the NFL’s best pound-for-pound defensive player in safety Kyle Hamilton. That duo could be an absolute nightmare for opposing offenses.

Another Role for Nate Wiggins: Team Mentor

Where Wiggins might be equally valuable for the Ravens in 2026 is off the field, as a mentor to 2nd-round pick (No. 45 overall) and edge rusher Zion Young, who dropped out of the 1st round due to character concerns.

Wiggins, who admittedly dealt with his own off-field issues early in his time at Clemson, is Young’s best friend, and his guidance could also be a key to the season.

There’s also a veteran presence at edge rusher now with 31-year-old Trey Hendrickson, who signed a 4-year, $112 million free-agent contract and would benefit by serving as a mentor as well.

Young, 6-foot-6 and 262 pounds, started his career at Michigan State and finished at Missouri, where he had career highs of 8.0 sacks, 18 TFL, 48 QB pressures, and 2 forced fumbles in 2025. He was also arrested for DWI toward the end of the season — his 2nd arrest in 3 years.

“Young is a powerful tone-setter who is one of the most complete outside linebackers in this draft,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote in April. “Even though Baltimore added Trey Hendrickson in free agency and drafted Mike Green in the second round last season, Young should get on the field quickly — he excels at setting the edge against the run as much as he puts pressure on the quarterback with speed rushes.”