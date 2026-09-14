Ravens’ Next Potential Expensive Lamar Jackson Decision Isn’t an Overreaction

The Baltimore Ravens picked up a 41-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1, thanks in part to quarterback Lamar Jackson‘s performance.

In the game, Jackson threw for 324 yards and rushed for 40, scoring 2 touchdowns. He played a critical role in the offense racking up over 500 yards in the win.

This, of course, provides more evidence that the Ravens need to extend Jackson’s contract since they didn’t do it during the offseason. The idea of him being the highest-paid player in NFL history is out of the question.

Could the Baltimore Ravens Make Lamar Jackson the Highest-Paid Player in NFL History?

ESPN NFL reporter Dan Graziano shared his list of overreactions from most of the Week 1 games. When he brought up Jackson getting a $70 million-per-year deal, Graziano didn’t think it was an overreaction.

“Here’s the deal: Jackson has two years left on his contract. It includes a no-trade clause and a clause that prohibits the Ravens from using the franchise or transition tag on him at the end of it. His 2027 cap number is currently projected to be $74.81 million unless the Ravens extend his contract next spring. They approached him about an extension this offseason and could not get one done. Jackson has incredible leverage. If — I say if because I do not know his mindset — he wants to play out the deal and become a free agent in 2028 at age 31, he can do that. If he doesn’t want to sign an extension with the Ravens, he doesn’t have to. Jackson holds the cards. So, if he does have a huge year and the Ravens do end up extending him, they shouldn’t be expecting a hometown discount. If you’re going to do your team a favor, you do your deal the way Patrick Mahomes does his. Not the way Jackson seems to be doing his. Whether he gets his new deal from the Ravens this season, next spring or he plays out the contract and hits the market in 2028, Jackson should eclipse Mahomes’ $64 million per year average in his next deal. If Jackson wins another MVP award, he should clear that by a lot.”

Jackson has built quite a career with the Ravens since joining the team in 2018. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl four times, been a first-team All-Pro three times, and won two league MVPs.

Lamar Jackson Could Be in Line for Massive Contract Extension With Ravens

At this point, it’s becoming a no-brainer for the Ravens to try to do something with Jackson. Nothing will happen in the regular season, but this has to be at the top of their list for the 2027 offseason.

He’s too valuable to the organization to spend another offseason uncertain about his future. Jackson is by far the most accomplished quarterback in franchise history and continues to add to the record books.

This season is already off to a good start for him and could put him in the MVP conversation. Another successful season and $70 million per year might actually be considered a steal for his talent level.