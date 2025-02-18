Ravens Urged to ‘Pounce’ for Ronnie Stanley Draft Replacement

Having a contingency plan for All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley’s future is a necessity for the Baltimore Ravens this offseason, and they’d be smart to “pounce” for a potential replacement in the 2025 NFL draft, Ohio State’s Josh Simmons.

That’s the view of Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus. He believes since the Ravens are “likely unable to retain Ronnie Stanley, they will also be in the market for a left tackle.”

Simmons is a prospect worthy of the Ravens using the 27th overall pick, despite the season-ending torn knee ligament he suffered back in October. Cameron acknowledged how because of the injury and subsequent surgery, Simmons’ “draft projection is all over the place, but he is firmly in the first-round conversation. If he were to fall, the Ravens should pounce.”

If the Ravens need a reason to overlook the injury risk, it comes from how, “Before going down in Week 7, Simmons posted an 88.4 PFF pass-blocking grade and allowed zero pressures on 148 pass-blocking snaps.”

The other notable reason to roll the dice on Simmons concerns Stanley’s age and the 30-year-old’s own lengthy injury history. Not to mention the All-Pro’s anticipated gaudy price tag for free agency.

Ronnie Stanley’s Market Value a Problem for Ravens

Stanley played himself into a big payday thanks to a stellar 2024 season. He allowed just two sacks and four hits, according to Pro Football Focus.

Aside from keeping franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson clean, Stanley was a force paving the way for running back Derrick Henry. Stanley was ranked second by PFF for his efforts across 514 run-block snaps.

One of No. 79’s best blocks was when he absorbed linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) to spring Henry for a decisive 51-yard run against the Cincinnati Bengals in overtime in Week 5.

Stanley is one of the league’s best, and his next contract is likely to reflect his status. He’s projected by Spotrac.com to earn $20.7 million annually for two years.

That’s a problem for a Ravens team set to have $8,918,872 worth of space under the salary cap. It’s a bigger issue when Stanley is likely to be atop the list of multiple teams needing help along the offensive line.

The Washington Commanders have already been touted as a probable suitor. So have the New England Patriots, per The 33rd Team’s Marcus Mosher.

Fending off the competition may not be worth the risk when 2024 was the first time in his career Stanley completed a full season. He’d previously been blighted by hip, shoulder, ankle and knee problems.

Since they can’t afford to enter a bidding war to retain Stanley’s services, the Ravens need alternatives. Preferably ones outside the veteran market.

Fortunately, Simmons isn’t the only viable option in this draft class.

Josh Simmons One of Many Draft Options for Ravens

Simmons isn’t the only draft fit for the Ravens, but he’s probably the best option. That’s because the 6-foot-5, 310-pounder has the physical profile and mean streak typical of the hard-nosed brand of football played in Baltimore.

A great example was this “awesome seal block” highlighted by The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Devin Jackson. He credited Simmons with “the best tackle tape this season, no question.”

Simmons is worth a gamble for the Ravens, but general manager Eric DeCosta may favor other prospects. Linemen like a “huge” starter for Minnesota.

A “plug-and-play” blocker like Simmons’ fellow Buckeyes starter Donovan Jackson could also bolster two positions up front, according to NFL.com Original Content Editor Dan Parr.

This is a draft class rich on both sides of the trenches, and the Ravens have a strong track record of drafting quality O-linemen. Center Tyler Linderbaum and right tackle Roger Rosengarten are prime examples, and Simmons could be the next.