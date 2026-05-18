Ravens Get Good News Before the Start of 2026 Season

The Baltimore Ravens had a pretty rough 2025. A season plagued with injuries, disappointing games, and a missed playoff appearance.

According to Bleacher Report, the Baltimore Ravens are predicted to have a hot start after a rough season last year.

The Baltimore Ravens’ schedule has been released and it’s clear that they don’t have a tough schedule to start off the year.

“Running back Derrick Henry and the Ravens have a chance to start the season on quite the rip. The Ravens don’t play a team that had a winning record last season until a Week 8 matchup with the Buffalo Bills.” Gary Davenport wrote in the Bleacher Report. “The first month of the season is mostly a cakewalk—heading overseas to take on the Cowboys is at least something of a challenge, but a road trip to Indianapolis and home games with the Saints and Titans all appear winnable.”

Ravens Have High Expectations for Draft Picks

Vega Ioane, an offensive guard, was selected by the Ravens with the 14th overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft. Ioane allowed zero sacks during his collegiate 2025 season.

Ioane is viewed as an offensive lineman with the potential to be great. Some league sources say he has the potential to be Offensive Rookie of the Year. ESPN’s Rich Eisen firmly believes Vega Ioane can be a finalist for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

“He’s going to be so good,” Eisen said on “The Rich Eisen Show. “Finalist for Offensive Rookie of the Year at right guard. That’s how good he is.”

Another offensive weapon Ravens fans will look forward to seeing is Wide Receiver Ja’Kobi Lane. Lane was one of the most sought-after wide receivers in the entire draft.

The Baltimore Ravens drafted Wide Receiver Ja’Kobi Lane in the third round of the NFL draft.

If you’ve paid attention to Ja’Kobi Lane throughout his career, he is known for making impressive, contested catches. Such catches are what the Baltimore Ravens have sorely needed since Lamar Jackson took over as the starting quarterback.

With Lane’s size, he also displays some game-breaking speed as well. His presence as a red-zone threat will be improve the Ravens’ red-zone passing game.

“(Lane) stands in at 6-foot-4, 208 pounds, which will make him the biggest wide receiver on the Ravens’ roster by far, slotting alongside top three receivers Zay Flowers (5-foot-9), Rashod Bateman (6-foot-1), Devontez Walker (6-foot-1), and LaJohntay Wester (5-foot-9).” Ryan Mink wrote in a Baltimore Ravens article.

Lamar Jackson Looking to Bounce Back in 2026

One could say Lamar Jackson had a down year in 2025 primarily due to injuries. In 2025, Jackson was off to a good start in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills. Jackson threw for 209 yards with three total touchdowns against Buffalo. That was the last time we saw a fully healthy Lamar Jackson perform.

Even when Lamar Jackson played during the season, many questioned if he was healthy of not. Jackson did not have many fully participated in practices all year long dealing with multiple injuries (toe, ankle, back, knee). He missed four games due to injuries.

However, …

All signs lead to a healthy Lamar Jackson returning for the 2026 season. And if he’s healthy, the league better look out. With an easy schedule to start the season, expect Lamar Jackson to come out on fire.