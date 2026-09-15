Ravens Pull the Plug on 299-Point Weapon After One Game

The Baltimore Ravens are starting Week 2 with a few roster moves.

Baltimore was forced to make moves because of injury concerns at wide receiver. Ravens wide receivers Zay Flowers and rookie Ja’Kobi Lane got hurt in the team’s 41-23 Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Flowers tweaked his hamstring, the same one that was injured in training camp. Lane left with a fractured wrist injury that is now going to require surgery and potentially miss one month. With those two out, the Ravens reshuffled their practice squad.

Baltimore Ravens Announced New Roster Moves

On Tuesday, the Ravens shared on social media that they have made two moves on the practice squad. They signed one player and released another.

“We have signed WR Gage Larvadain to the Practice Squad and released K Jake Moody from the Practice Squad.”

Larvadain played with the Cleveland Browns last year as a receiver and returner. He caught only 7 passes for 71 yards in 13 games and served as a punt returner for 13 games.

Moody was brought in after Tyler Loop struggled in the preseason. The Ravens added Moody after training camp to the practice squad, but he lasted only one game.

In 40 career games, Moody has converted 78% of his field goals and 97.3% of his extra points. He has 299 career points that span across three NFL teams.

Ravens Move on From Jake Moody

This is a good sign from the Ravens that they believe in Loop as the long-term kicker for now. Moody was brought in to spark competition at the kicker position.

That seemed to have done the trick, as Loop made both of his field goals and all five extra points against the Colts. His confidence is starting to return, making the decision to move on from Moody easy.

Still, that should remind Loop that anything can change in the future at kicker. The Ravens are now familiar with Moody, so they could call him back at any time.

With the kicker position now resolved, the Ravens shift their focus to Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints. There, the Ravens will focus on getting their wide receiver room together.

Baltimore will lean more on the running game to get the job done on offense, which is noteworthy for special teams. There’s a strong chance Loop will get called on more often for field goals if the Ravens move away from passing the football.

Loop has shown early in the season that he is ready for anything that is thrown his way. If he can step up and make some big kicks, that will really silence everyone’s doubts about him.