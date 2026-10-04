Lamar Jackson Injury Update: Ravens QB Leaves Game Against Titans

The Baltimore Ravens lost 2-time NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson to an apparent ankle injury against the Tennessee Titans.

“Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) is questionable to return,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “Tyler Huntley is now in at the start of the second half.”

Jackson left the game with the Ravens leading 24-7 — and was apparently hurt on a sack to end the 1st half.

“Lamar Jackson is questionable to return vs. the Titans today due to an ankle injury,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account.

“Lamar Jackson is on the sideline wearing a ski hat,” NFL on Prime’s James Palmer wrote on his official X account. “Snoop Huntley in the game. It’s being called a left ankle injury and he’s questionable to return. He happened on the final sack of the first half.”

Durability Concerns for Jackson Before Season

Jackson has missed at least 4 games due to injuries in 3 of the past 5 seasons.

Jackson’s standing among his peers took a slight dip in ESPN’s annual position rankings, where he dropped 1 spot from No. 4 in 2025 to No. 5 in 2026.

A lot of that has to do with his availability.

“Like Joe Burrow, Jackson faces durability concerns, missing at least four games in three of the past five seasons,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on July 13. “He also frequently misses practice time, both in the offseason and in-season. But he’s been one of the game’s most consistent performers at the position and that should continue.”

Lamar Jackson Lost Key Running Mate in Offseason

Jackson has had to maneuver this season without 3-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum, who left for a record-setting 3-year, $81 million free-agent contract with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Ravens have seen a rash of injuries to players trying to replace Linderbaum. Presumed starter Danny Pinter (torn patellar tendon) and actual starter Jovaughn Gwyn (fractured leg) both already suffered season-ending injuries. That forced starting guard and 2025 1st-round pick Vega Ioane was moved to center for the game against the Titans.

From Bleacher Report: “The John Harbaugh era is over, leaving Jackson to adjust to a new system that is being introduced by 30-year-old incoming offensive coordinator Declan Doyle. On top of that, he’s lost a Pro Bowl center in Tyler Linderbaum.”