Ravens’ 6-Foot-1, 193-Pound Pass Catcher Delivers Warning Before Colts Game

The Baltimore Ravens are entering the Indianapolis Colts game in Week 1 with some confidence to them.

New offensive coordinator Declan Doyle has brought a whole new feel to this unit. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is being challenged to run more plays under center and do things differently from when Todd Monken was running the show.

With many of the offensive weapons still in place and a mix of new ones, this Ravens team is poised for big things in 2026. According to one of their top playmakers, it’s going to be tough to defend this offense.

Baltimore Ravens Wide Receiver With Blunt Assessment of Offense

Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman spoke with the media before their game against the Colts. Bateman was asked about the offense’s expectations under Doyle, and he did not hold back.

“I would definitely say it’s going to be fast and explosive. We have a lot of good players on the roster moving around and making plays. So, I am definitely excited to see how explosive we are.”

Baltimore’s offense was ranked 16th last year in total offense. A major problem was that players like Jackson and Bateman dealt with injuries throughout the regular season.

Bateman has the worst season of his NFL career statistically. He finished with 19 receptions for 224 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Rashod Bateman Will Play Key Role in ‘Fast & Explosive’ Ravens Offense

The Ravens offense leans a lot on Zay Flowers to help in the passing game. As for the rushing attack, a combination of Jackson and Derrick Henry helps with that.

This season, though, while those guys are important, Bateman has to step up. He already got outplayed in training camp by rookie third-round pick Ja’Kobi Lane and can’t afford any more steps going backward.

Bateman is going to be under the microscope for his offseason issues off the field. He has a lot of work to do to regain the Ravens fan base’s trust and make sure he plays well.

Everyone knows he’s got the capabilities to be a great WR2. Ravens fans saw it two seasons ago, which helped him land his three-year contract extension last offseason.

Baltimore’s offense has a chance to be really special in 2026 with all the weapons they have. That doesn’t even include what Mark Andrews brings to the table and the improved offensive line at guard.

Everyone knows that more needs to be done, and all eyes will be on Bateman to get the job done. If he can find the guy who played well before the extension, the Ravens have a chance to be a top-10 offense again.