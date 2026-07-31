Ravens Analyst Creates Blueprint for Next Zay Flowers Contract

The NFL got a massive contract extension announced that might pique the interest of the Baltimore Ravens and their top receiver, Zay Flowers.

It was reported that the New Orleans Saints gave wide receiver Chris Olave a four-year, $132 million contract extension. $90 million of the new deal is guaranteed.

This is interesting for the Ravens as there are currently conversations regarding when the team will give Flowers his contract extension. During the offseason, Baltimore picked up his fifth-year option on his rookie contract. What’s coming next could be good money rolling in for him, but how much?

One Baltimore Ravens Analyst Has the Perfect Range for a Zay Flowers Contract

Ebony Bird writer Connor Burke saw the Olave extension as a good thing for the Ravens and Flowers. Burke shared the perfect range of how much per year Flowers should get on a new deal.

“Drake London and Chris Olave have set a fair baseline for Flowers. London’s average annual salary of just over $35 million seems a bit rich, but Olave’s of $33 million could be the perfect floor. Between those two deals, the Ravens have their blueprint for Flowers set in stone. A $33.5 to $34 million salary feels like the perfect mark for Flowers. He’s surpassed over 1,000 receiving yards in two out of his three seasons, and is coming off a career-high of 1,211. That production deserves a payday within that range. With those numbers in mind, the 25-year-old’s ceiling might be just slightly higher than Olave’s, and he comes with fewer injury concerns than Olave, who has had a very troublesome concussion history.”

The Ravens will be paying Flowers $2.6 million for the 2026 season and then $27.3 million in 2027. He is about to finish up a four-year, $14 million rookie contract he signed in 2023 as their first-round pick.

Flowers has gone for over 1,000 yards in each of the last two seasons with Pro Bowl selections. Last year, he caught 86 passes for 1,211 yards and 5 touchdowns in 17 games.

Zay Flowers Should be Paid Like a Top Star By the Ravens

Flowers has quickly emerged as a great wide receiver and Lamar Jackson‘s favorite target. His speed has made him difficult for cornerbacks to defend.

Entering 2026, Flowers will have to be leaned on as the top guy for Jackson and the Ravens. DeAndre Hopkins has gone into coaching, and Rashod Bateman moved up as the new WR2. Even with two rookies selected in this year’s draft, it’s still Flowers commanding all the attention.

This isn’t a make-or-break season for Flowers, as he’s already earned the right to get a new contract. It’s only a matter of when the Ravens want to open up the checkbook for him.

Baltimore better hurry, though, as receivers’ contracts are getting more expensive by the day. If they wait on Flowers, it will break the bank. $34 million per year feels like it will be as good as it gets. Next offseason, that price might go up, so better to act now.