Ravens Hidden Backup Has His Coach’s Full Attention At Camp

Another day of Baltimore Ravens training camp, and the defense is starting to get some love.

All the attention has been on how Lamar Jackson and Declan Doyle would gel together, but it’s the defense making some noise. Led by new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, there have been some standout performances on that side of the ball.

Guys like Trey Hendrickson and Kyle Hamilton are already off to fast starts. One backup defensive back, though, seems to have Weaver’s undivided attention with his effort and play.

Anthony Weaver is a Massive Fan of Baltimore Ravens Backup Defender

Weaver had a chance to talk to the media on Friday to share what he has been seeing on the field so far. One guy that has stood out to him through the first few days: cornerback Keyon Martin.

“I love the kid,” Weaver said via The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec. “He’s not a big dude. When you have those guys, they always play with a chip, and he carries it. He’s having fun, he’s energetic, you can feel the juice and the energy, and people feed off that — but he wants to rip your face off. He may not say it, but when he’s out there, he competes every single snap.”

Martin came in as an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana-Lafayette and was instantly a training camp darling. He made the roster and actually started a game last season. In 13 games, he racked up 23 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 quarterback hit, 1 sack, and 1 pass deflection.

Keyon Martin Again Has Ravens Coaches’ Attention at Training Camp

Martin is in for a battle at training camp with the Ravens to try to make the 53-man roster. He is considered to be on the bubble despite playing well in moments last year.

In camp, Martin is competing with Chandler Rivers for the backup nickel corner spot for 2026. For the time being, Marlon Humphrey is a lock to be one of the starting corners in the slot.

If Martin wants to make the 53-man roster, he will have to do it through special teams, which he did last season. He played in 66% of the special teams snaps last year.

This is not going to be easier with more competition at corner this year than last season. Martin has an advantage, though, through the playing time he got on defense.

There is a belief in Martin already from the coaching staff, which is a positive. The question is whether Martin can keep up the high momentum he picked up from last season and into the opening week of training camp.