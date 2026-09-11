Ravens Named Best Candidate to Shatter NFL Record in 2026 Season

Entering the 2026 season, the Baltimore Ravens‘ offense is expected to make a massive leap from where it was last year.

They were ranked 16th in the NFL in total offense. Baltimore dealt with multiple injuries that affected that number, including Lamar Jackson, Rashod Bateman, and Ronnie Stanley.

With a new offensive coordinator in Declan Doyle, the offense should look different in 2026. One thing that won’t change, though, is their ability to run the football, and that could lead to history.

Baltimore Ravens Have Best Chance to Make NFL History

ESPN NFL writer Ben Solak shared a list of six league records that could be broken in 2026. Solak is looking at the Ravens’ 3,189 rushing yards in 2024 to be broken by, well, the Ravens.

“The 2026 Ravens are clearly the best candidate to pull this off. They replaced both starting guards (John Simpson and rookie Olaivavega Ioane in for Daniel Faalele and Andrew Vorhees), which should improve their downhill rushing attack even with center Tyler Linderbaum gone in free agency. Jackson also spoke openly about his injury struggles in 2025 and his belief he can return to pre-injury form — that could mean another season of 800 or 900 rushing yards. A big part of high rushing totals is plenty of garbage time, and the Ravens were middle of the pack in offensive plays with a pre-snap win probability of 90% or higher last season (159 total). As a testament to the unique effect of Henry, who seemingly gets better as games go on, the Ravens had 5.1 yards per rush on their 100 garbage-time carries, second only to the Colts.” “It feels a little boring to predict the 2026 Ravens to beat a record set by the 2024 Ravens. But the larger league trends lean toward the running game getting easier and easier as defenses play lighter personnel, even against multi-TE sets. Healthy offenses will continue zagging where defenses zig, so rushing attempts and totals should climb in 2026.”

The Ravens were second in the league in rushing yards last year, averaging 156.6 yards per game. Derrick Henry was the leading rusher for Baltimore, going for 1,595 yards and 16 touchdowns. Henry somehow did not make the Pro Bowl last year.

Can Ravens Break Their Own NFL Record in 2026?

Henry is showing that he’s getting better with age, rushing for over 3,000 yards in the last two years with the Ravens. He can once again get to at least 1,500 yards at the rate he is going.

The big factor will be Jackson and whether he can get more yards on the ground. If he gets to the 800-900 yard mark, Baltimore has a great chance of getting there/

Looking at the offensive line, they have shown improvement in the interior. As long as they play as they should, the line should be fine.

This Ravens offense has a lot of potential and can be very scary in 2026. If the running game carries them, they won’t mind, since they are one of the NFL’s best at it.