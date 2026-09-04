Ravens Heard Bold Predictions on What Could Be ‘Juggernaut’ 2026 Season

The more the Baltimore Ravens played in the preseason, the louder the hype got.

Many people believe in the Ravens’ new head coach, Jesse Minter, and the coaching staff and roster he has built. Things look very different than they did under John Harbaugh over the last nearly two decades.

Baltimore still has great players in Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers, Kyle Hamilton, and more. Some feel this team is poised for a monster 2026 season.

Baltimore Ravens Could Have a Great 2026 Season

During FSI’s “First Things First,” co-host Nick Wright made some bold predictions about the Ravens. He believes the team will start 6-0 and Jackson might be in for a huge year.

“It’s not that crazy. No, it’s not bad at all. And so, but I, I think they’re gonna be the number 1 seed. I think Minter is gonna be a breath of fresh air for them. We haven’t even mentioned show favorite Trey Hendrickson. And so I think Lamar might win his third MVP. I really think the Ravens are gonna be a regular season juggernaut potentially.”

The Ravens got off to a 1-5 start last year and made a late-season run, but went 8-9 and missed the postseason. A big reason for the slow start and missing the playoffs was Jackson being hurt for most of the season.

Ravens Are Ready for Strong 2026 Season Incoming

Minter will make this defense so much better for the Ravens. After turning the Los Angeles Chargers‘ defense into a top-11 unit in each of the last two years, he could do the same thing for Baltimore.

It will take a lot more than Minter’s magic to help the Ravens. This offense ranked 16th in total offense last year, leaving offensive coordinator Declan Doyle with work to do. Doyle might have something special in rookie third-round pick wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane that could help with that.

Even with a rough 2025 season, the Ravens are still expected to do big things. When Jackson is the starting quarterback, it’s hard to have any other kind of opinion than that.

Baltimore still has one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL with Jackson and Henry. Letting those two lead this offense is the only way to gain traction during the season.

The Ravens will be tested right away in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts. That will be a good first test for Minter and company to play a good football team. Picking up a win against the Colts will go a long way toward making Wright’s early-season prediction come true.