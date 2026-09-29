Ravens Receive Positive Commentary After ‘Narrative-Changing’ Cowboys Win

The Baltimore Ravens are still feeling the high of their 34-31 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Baltimore is getting positive media attention after a string of bad game endings. The Ravens finally proved they can close out a game and show the clutch gene.

That has changed perceptions of the Ravens entering Week 4, as they face the winless Tennessee Titans. A lot of faith in this Baltimore team now that wasn’t there a week ago.

Baltimore Ravens Have New Narrative Being Written About Them

Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr shared his new Week 4 NFL power rankings, with the Ravens ranking 10th. Orr said that shows Baltimore is being viewed differently.

“While the victory came on the heels of a disastrous procedural error (errors?) by the Cowboys, this was a narrative-changing moment for the Ravens, who have struggled long before the days of Jesse Minter with the idea that they wilt late in football games. Can it be a Jayden Daniels Hail Mary-type exorcism?”

Last season, Tyler Loop’s missed 44-yard field goal in Week 18 against the Pittsburgh Steelers started the narrative that the team isn’t clutch at the end of games. Their Week 2 loss to the New Orleans Saints this season, though, didn’t help that either.

Against the Cowboys, Lamar Jackson completed a pass to Zay Flowers in the middle of the field, and Flowers went down with one second left. Loop finished it with a game-winning field goal, erasing that narrative about them not being clutch.

Baltimore Ravens Ready to Carry Momentum Going into Week 4

The Ravens are learning how to win games, whether that is a blowout or a nail-biter. Gaining experience in these games helps in the long haul, when the games start to count more in December and January.

Baltimore is getting some respect from the league and the media, as they are being viewed differently. This is now a team that has a chance to make a run in the AFC North and is knocking on the door of being Super Bowl contenders.

The Ravens still have a lot of work to do before they get there, though. They need to be more consistent and find ways to win in all three phases.

Their defense has its moments, but it isn’t quite where it needs to be. A stronger pass rush and more turnovers will get them there.

There is also the idea that the offense in Baltimore is starting to hit its stride and looks good. As long as Jackson is running the show at quarterback, they always have a chance to win every game every week.