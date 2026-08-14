Ravens Fan Favorite Finds Himself Dangerously on Roster Bubble

The Baltimore Ravens might have some of the answers they need for the roster after they finish their preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

One position group drawing a lot of attention is the Ravens’ offensive line. While the starting lineup is mostly decided outside of center, the backups and third strings are all battling for jobs.

Baltimore does have a player in an awkward situation, not really knowing where he stands. His ability to play multiple positions could be the key to making the roster.

Baltimore Ravens Offensive Lineman Trying to Make 53-Man Roster

Ebony Bird’s Eamon Cassels discussed the possibilities of offensive lineman Corey Bullock making the 53-man roster. While Cassels says that Bullock is fighting for a spot, he might have an idea of what the lineman can do to make the team.

“There are a few paths to him sticking around. Perhaps Bullock’s ability to play either the guard or center position could give him an edge as the ninth or tenth lineman. Could he jump Vorhees in the depth chart, who struggled mightily last season? It’s possible but not likely. In my eyes, though, Bullock’s best path to earning one of the top eight spots would involve right tackle Gerad Lichtenhan getting cut, and Emery Jones Jr. moving from guard to tackle. Regardless, the onus will be on Bullock to show that he definitively deserves a roster spot in the preseason.”

Bullock was an undrafted free agent out of Maryland when he joined the Ravens in 2024. He played in 16 games last year. Bullock had 13 snaps on offense and 55 on special teams.

On the first unofficial depth chart for the Ravens, Bullock was listed as a third-string left guard. He can also play center if Baltimore needs him to.

Corey Bullock Has a Lot of Ground to Cover in Preseason With the Ravens

This will be a very challenging preseason for Bullock, and it may be tougher than in previous years. There is a lot more competition to go up against than what he is used to.

At the guard position, it will be tough to push through when Jones and Andrew Vorhees are ahead of him at left and right guard. Vorhees was a full-time starter last year, and Jones got significant reps late in the 2025 season.

The only way Bullock is going to make the team is to prove he can play guard and center better than any other player. That versatility can help lock him into a 53-man roster spot. Baltimore would rather have a player who’s good at two positions than one who’s good at only one.

Bullock has good news: he has three games to prove it in the preseason. A good performance against the Eagles could go a long way in saving himself from being cut.