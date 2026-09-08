Ravens Receive Crucial Lamar Jackson Health Update Just Before the Season Starts

The Baltimore Ravens are entering the 2026 season with expectations as high as ever, and their championship hopes begin with Lamar Jackson.

After an injury-interrupted 2025 campaign, the two-time MVP has provided Baltimore with the kind of health update that could immediately raise optimism heading into the regular-season opener against the Indianapolis Colts.

According to Jeff Zrebiec and the Ravens’ official social media account, Jackson said he is “100 % healthy” and “feels great”

That is especially significant after health problems limited his impact throughout much of last season. The Ravens themselves have identified Jackson’s availability and health as the biggest swing factor in determining how far the team can go in 2026.

Lamar Jackson Believes in the New Ravens Offense

Jackson also offered an encouraging glimpse into Baltimore’s new offensive identity under first-year offensive coordinator Declan Doyle. The quarterback described the system as having plenty of movement and variety, saying, “There are a lot of moving parts. I feel like the success rate should be high.”

That optimism follows Jackson’s earlier comments that defenses may not be prepared for what Baltimore has installed. He has described an offense featuring play action, dropbacks and the running game, while emphasizing that there are players constantly moving around the formation.

Doyle is getting his first opportunity to run an NFL offense, while Jesse Minter is beginning his first season as Ravens head coach. Jackson, however, appears comfortable with the changes and is clearly expecting the new system to create more possibilities once the games count.

His mindset is equally straightforward when it comes to expectations. Asked what would make the season successful, Jackson answered, “Winning it all.” He also added, “I don’t feel like I have anything to prove to anyone other than myself.”

Ravens Finally Address Their Center Question

Baltimore has also resolved one of its biggest offensive-line concerns heading into Week 1. Jovaughn Gwyn has been named the starting center against Indianapolis after a summer-long competition.

Head coach Jesse Minter made clear that the decision is currently for Week 1 rather than necessarily the entire season.

Jackson has already backed Gwyn, saying, “I’ve got 100% confidence in him.” That confidence will be tested immediately against an Indianapolis defensive front that can challenge Baltimore’s interior protection.

Still, with Jackson declaring himself fully healthy, a new offense generating plenty of excitement and the center position finally settled for Week 1, the Ravens enter the season with plenty of reason for optimism. Their goal, as Jackson made unmistakably clear, is not simply to make the playoffs. It is to win it all.