Ravens Received Brutal Danny Pinter Injury Update

The Baltimore Ravens‘ injury concerns just got a lot worse than they hoped.

During training camp, one of the biggest position battles for the Ravens was going to be at center. Danny Pinter and Ethan Pocic were going to compete for the job, but Pinter seemed to gain traction over the last three weeks, with some thinking he might win it.

That was until Pinter suffered a rough injury in practice on Wednesday. With the latest update, the game has completely changed for the Ravens at center.

Danny Pinter’s Update is Not Good for Baltimore Ravens

NFL insiders Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport gave an update on Pinter’s injury. Based on what they reported, it doesn’t look good.

“#Ravens C Danny Pinter suffered a torn patella tendon in yesterday’s joint practice with the #Vikings, sources tell me and @RapSheet. A rough one for Baltimore and Pinter, who had impressed while working with the starters in camp.”

While a timeline was not reported, a typical recovery time for this kind of injury is six to 12 months, which puts his 2026 season in jeopardy. Rapoport mapped out what is next for the Ravens.

“Veteran Ethan Pocic was slated to ramp up this coming week but Pinter had been working with the 1s this summer. Pocic is now the most likely option to replace the departed Tyler Linderbaum.”

Veteran Ethan Pocic was slated to ramp up this coming week but Pinter had been working with the 1s this summer. Pocic is now the most likely option to replace the departed Tyler Linderbaum. https://t.co/nR2nWPIC4w — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 20, 2026

Pinter has played in 77 games and started 10 during his NFL career. He played for the Indianapolis Colts before joining the Ravens.

Pocic is a well-seasoned center in the NFL. He has started 97 of the 114 games he’s appeared in for the Seattle Seahawks and the Cleveland Browns.

Ethan Pocic is the Ravens’ Next Man Up at Center

It’s not the news the Ravens wanted, but they will have to roll on without Pinter. The Ravens were happy with how he was playing, and he could have been in line to be the potential starter.

This leaves the Ravens with Pocic working his way back from a torn Achilles. He may not have much time to recover, as Baltimore would love to have him on the field as soon as possible.

For now, the Ravens will have to roll with Jovaughn Gwyn until Pocic is 100% recovered. Gwyn has the experience that would make him a good temporary option until Baltimore can get Pocic into the shape he needs to be in.

Pinter’s injury is certainly a crushing blow to a position the Ravens have their reservations about. The hope is that Pocic will be everything they hoped he would be when they signed him in the Summer.