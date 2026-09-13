Ravens Dealt Major Zay Flowers Blow During Week 1 Colts Game

The Baltimore Ravens were getting a great game from Zay Flowers in their Week 1 game against the Indianapolis Colts, but there is a bigger concern at hand.

Flowers had a great first-half performance with 5 receptions for 150 yards and 1 touchdown. He dominated the Colts’ defense, helping the Ravens get off to a 28-6 lead in the first half.

There were a lot of good times for Flowers and the Ravens’ offense. That changed when the team got bad news late in the second quarter.

Baltimore Ravens Get Bad Zay Flowers News in Week 1

NFL RedZone was the first to report that Flowers was being checked out on the sidelines with a hamstring injury. CBS later confirmed it during the broadcast, where he was on the sidelines without a helmet. His return status was first reported as questionable.

Throughout training camp, Flowers was dealing with a hamstring injury that cost him part of August. He’s been fighting through the injury for some time now.

He was on the Ravens’ injury report this week. Flowers was limited in Wednesday’s practice. He went on to be a full participant for the rest of the week.

Ravens Might Have to Play Without Zay Flowers Vs. Colts

Baltimore’s offense got off to a fast start, with the running and passing games rolling strong. Lamar Jackson was throwing the ball well, and Derrick Henry was getting some big plays on the ground.

Flowers was on a roll throughout the first half and looked like a guy who earned his contract extension. The injury, though, was a blow to the Ravens’ offense that had so much momentum throughout the first 30 minutes of the game.

The biggest question is whether the hamstring will continue to be a problem. Flowers has had a history of being injured early in his career. The Ravens hoped 2026 would change that narrative a bit.

Baltimore will have to lean on Rashod Bateman and Ja’Kobi Lane to step up at wide receiver and make some plays. Tight end Mark Andrews could get some more targets as well.

The Ravens are very deep on offense and have shown early on that they have the talent to get the job done. Even with Flowers out of the game for the moment, Baltimore should be okay.

Ravens fans will have to wait and see how the second half goes for the offense after posting 31 points in the first half. Jackson and company might have to roll on without Flowers, which will make things tougher. Again, the talent level should be good enough to handle things.