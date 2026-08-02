Ravens’ Decision Could Lead to Lamar Jackson Breaking NFL Record

The Baltimore Ravens are taking a massive risk in the 2026 season with their star quarterback, Lamar Jackson.

There was hope in the offseason that Jackson and the Ravens could reach a contract extension. Instead, Baltimore decided to restructure his contract without an extension and bring on an uncertain future.

Now there are concerns that if something doesn’t get agreed upon, Jackson might think about requesting a trade next offseason. That leaves a big decision for the Ravens that they still need to make.

Ravens Facing Down Massive Lamar Jackson Decision

Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport shared a list of one player on each NFL team that has the most important contract decision ahead of them. For Baltimore, what they do with Jackson could determine whether he’s gone or breaks a league record.

“It appears at this point that Jackson will play out the 2026 season on his current deal. If the 29-year-old rebounds from an injury-marred 2025 and plays anything like the Jackson we saw two years ago, the two-time MVP will get a new pact that sails past the $63.5 million a season Patrick Mahomes just received from the Kansas City Chiefs.”

Last season, Jackson completed 63.6% of his passes for 2,549 yards and 21 touchdowns to 7 interceptions. He added 349 rushing yards and 2 more scores in 13 games. Jackson missed four games due to multiple injuries.

2026 will be the fourth year of Jackson’s five-year, $260 million contract. His cap hit this season is $34.3 million. Next year, the Ravens are looking at an $84.3 million cap hit for Jackson.

Baltimore Ravens Must Give Lamar Jackson Record-Breaking Money

This is a situation that the Ravens can’t afford to let linger on over the next nine to 12 months. Jackson is way too important to the franchise to not address his contract.

That cap hit in 2027 ensures that either the Ravens have to trade him away, restructure his contract, or give him a contract extension. Either way, there are going to be some tough conversations coming up.

Jackson is a two-time NFL MVP, so there’s no way he’s going to be okay with anything other than a record-breaking contract. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is getting over $63 million per year. That is the baseline of where the Ravens need to be.

This could have been avoided if the Ravens had gotten something done with Jackson, but the cap space was needed. Baltimore was able to get guys like Trey Hendrickson and John Simpson with the money they got from Jackson’s restructure.

Jackson did the Ravens a massive favor during the offseason by not addressing his contract. They will have to return the favor in the 2027 offseason.