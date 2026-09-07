Ravens Deliver Hopeful Injury Update on $98m Star Before Colts Clash

The Baltimore Ravens will kick off their regular season on Sunday when they take on the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, and the Birds might be getting a key player back.

Head coach Jesse Minter spoke to the media on Monday and hasn’t ruled out defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike.

“He’s been involved more and more every day,” Minter said about Madubuike, via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

The Ravens Are Looking to Get Madubuike Back After Missing 15 Games Last Season

Madubuike suffered a season-ending neck injury in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns last season, which required him to have surgery.

The 28-year-old defensive tackle passed his physical at the end of July, but Minter wants to make sure they don’t rush him back.

“I think that is our job to protect the player and look out for the player. We’ll try to do that to the best of our ability,” Minter said in late July, via the team’s website.

“It’s still a process to get ready to play football. That’s something we’re going to work through over these next couple weeks. I think everybody has a good feeling about where he’s at and where it’s headed. But again, with these things, there’s a timeline involved.”

Madubuike has been with the Ravens for the last six seasons, and the NFL has named him to two Pro Bowls in 2023 and 2024. He has 203 combined tackles, 42 tackles for loss and 30 sacks in 78 career games.

The 6-foot-3 defensive tackle signed a four-year, $98 million deal in March 2024.

Baltimore’s defense could be about how Madubuike performs this season and whether he can return to his 2025 form, when he recorded 11 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.