Ravens’ Derrick Henry Shared His Biggest Frustration Before 2026 Season

Without much postseason success over the last decade for the Baltimore Ravens, there are some who are questioning whether it’s going to happen.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson gave many reasons to believe it would happen when he first led the Ravens to the playoffs. Jackson has played in the playoffs five times and has gone 3-5 in that span, with only one AFC Championship appearance.

Entering 2026, the pressure is starting to really heat up on this Ravens team to win it all. Star running back Derrick Henry is certainly feeling it.

Baltimore Ravens RB Derrick Henry on Lack of Postseason Success

On the Ravens’ official team podcast, The Lounge, Henry discussed the lack of postseason success with Jackson. The veteran running back has felt the frustration of not winning it all since joining the team in 2024.

“It would be crazy for me to say I played with Lamar Jackson and we didn’t win no championships. I cannot have that. I do not want that to be a thing. We’ve got to do it. … I want to win a Super Bowl. That’s a big motivation. I just want to be able to feel that feeling. I’m tired of watching. Every year, I’m tired of being at home on the couch watching. I want to be a part of it. That’s what’s motivating me right now. I’m going to keep going until we get to that point. We have the 2026 season to get that accomplished.”

Henry only got a taste of it in 2024, when the team made it to the AFC Divisional Playoff Round. A Mark Andrews drop in the end zone cost the Ravens a chance to make it to the conference title game.

Ravens Need to Step It Up & Win It All in 2026

Henry might be feeling it a bit more than everyone else on the team because of his age. Time is running out for the 32-year-old back who needs to win it now before he starts regressing.

While Jackson is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL, he also has some heat on him. Nearly a decade into his career, he has no Super Bowl appearances to his name. He makes it easy for everyone to target him.

Many would think that since Jesse Minter is a new head coach, it would be Jackson and Henry’s time. That wouldn’t stop the pressure to win it all, or the media, from pushing the two to get it done.

It’s all on Henry and Jackson to step up to the plate and take home the Lombardi Trophy. They both have the talent, and the talent around them, to get it done. It’s all a matter of whether they can win games in the postseason.