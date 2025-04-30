Malaki Starks Hopes to Join Ravens’ Elite DB Legacy

The Baltimore Ravens didn’t expect Malaki Starks to be there at 27. Then again, they didn’t expect Kyle Hamilton to be available at 14th overall two years ago, either. When the right defensive back slides into their lap, the Ravens rarely hesitate.

Georgia’s Starks was widely seen as the top safety in the 2025 draft, a versatile, instinctive weapon who lined up everywhere for the Bulldogs—deep safety, in the box, and in the slot. That kind of flexibility made him an ideal fit for Baltimore, where defensive coordinator Zach Orr has made it clear that range and versatility are non-negotiable traits.

“He’s a playmaker, a ballhawk, and most importantly, he’s a dog,” Orr said during Starks’ intro presser. “He loves ball. That’s what we’re looking for in Baltimore.”

A Pro Day Performance That Sealed It

Starks didn’t just shine on tape—he left the Ravens coaching staff buzzing after his Georgia Pro Day. Orr, who attended in person, watched the safety light up the field with elite movement, ball skills, and athleticism that turned heads across the league.

I give a lot of credit to #UGA S Malaki Starks – so many top players not going through the full workout here at the #NFLCombine but I thought he crushed his field work pic.twitter.com/G7KHFIEwIS — Fran Duffy (@FDuffyNFL) March 1, 2025

“He made a catch backpedaling, broke on the ball, made a ridiculous grab and jumped right over some rope in one motion,” Orr said. “Everyone was wowed. I honestly didn’t think he’d make it to us after that.”

Josh Reed of Sports Illustrated echoed the sentiment, writing that the Ravens “landed a potential cornerstone defender without having to move a muscle.”

Starks becomes just the fourth safety ever taken in the first round by Baltimore. The list he joins is short but loaded: Ed Reed, Matt Elam, and Hamilton. That legacy isn’t lost on him.

“I take pride in it,” Starks said. “It’s about showing respect for the guys who came before and paving the way for the ones coming next.”

In a draft class heavy on offense early, the Ravens once again leaned into what they know: let the board come to them, and when a blue-chip defender falls, pounce.