Ravens Draft Preview: Who Could Baltimore Take at No. 27

With 11 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens are poised to get even better ahead.

Even though they haven’t yet reached the Super Bowl with Lamar Jackson, the Ravens have been one of the AFC’s model organizations under coach John Harbaugh and executive Eric DeCosta. Baltimore has won double-digit games in five of their six seasons together.

This again seems like a big off-season for Baltimore, since it needs to figure out how to ultimately surpass either the Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs come playoff time.

Though they won’t be in on any of the marquee selections, the Ravens should be able to draft impact players. Here’s a look at what Baltimore may do at the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ravens 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Round 1: No. 27

No. 27 Round 2: No. 59

No. 59 Round 3: No. 91

No. 91 Round 4: No. 129

No. 129 Round 4: No. 136

No. 136 Round 5: No. 176

No. 176 Round 6: No. 183

No. 183 Round 6: No. 203

No. 203 Round 6: No. 210

No. 210 Round 6: No. 212

No. 212 Round 7: No. 243

Potential Ravens First-Round Picks

Those around the NFL believe Baltimore could either target a defensive player or offensive lineman in the first round. Here are four players Baltimore has been linked to with the 27th overall pick.

Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

According to ESPN, Starks is the Ravens’ “dream pick” since he can defend the run and patrol the middle of the field. He was named first-team All-American in his sophomore campaign, 2023, and was second-team all SEC and All-America in 2024.

Starks can play safety or nickel — he played both at Georgia — and ran a 4.5 40-yard dash. The only question is whether Starks will fall to the Ravens at No. 27, since he has been linked to numerous teams at the back end of the first round.

Kelvin Banks Jr, OL, Texas

Banks is listed as a tackle, and he has the size to play that position at 6-5, 315 pounds. He won the Lombardi Award as the nation’s top offensive lineman and protected Quinn Ewers’ blind side over his three seasons in Austin.

Banks would be a steal for the Ravens at No. 27, especially if he is able to play opposite All-Pro Ronnie Stanley. But Banks did not have a great combine, proven by his 5.16 40-yard dash and 82 grade, which ranked as the fourth-best tackle.

Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Simmons backed out of a potential trip to Green Bay to attend the first round of the draft, a sign of his potential falling stock — a consequence of his torn patellar tendon that cost him the final 10 games of Ohio State’s national-championship run last season.

But Simmons’ loss could be the Ravens’ gain, since he still was named honorable mention All-Big Ten despite the injury. At 6-5, 317 pounds, Simmons has the requisite size and skill to play right tackle, especially since he has experience playing both positions.

Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

Like Starks, Williams seems like a steal if he lands in Baltimore. Williams has been linked to teams in the top-10, which is unsurprising given his impressive 6-5, 265-pound stature and 14-sack career over three seasons in Athens.

The Ravens may need to trade up to land Williams, which again given their extra draft capital is possible. They may also want to do that with the potential for the rival Cincinnati Bengals to select him at No. 17.