Ravens’ Eric DeCosta Opened Up About ‘Optimistic’ Lamar Jackson Situation

The conversations about Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson‘s future contract issues have not died down at all.

After failing to agree on a new contract extension in the offseason, the Ravens restructured Jackson’s contract to save money for the 2026 season. Now the team faces a situation where Jackson’s 2027 season is his last under contract and will carry an $84 million cap hit.

If the Ravens can’t agree on a deal next offseason, Jackson could be lost in 2028 or traded. That doesn’t seem to be a major concern for the Ravens, though.

Baltimore Ravens Aren’t Sweating the Lamar Jackson Situation

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta was asked about Jackson’s contract situation. DeCosta seemed confident in getting something done.

“I would say I’m optimistic. I feel good about it. … I really don’t want to get into the details. Lamar and I have a pact. We’re not gonna talk about business publicly. It’s a different type of negotiation. … We would love to get a deal done as soon as possible. … We’ve been in this position before. It’s just communication. Lamar and I have a great relationship and we talk. That’s what it really amounts to: communication.”

Jackson has been highly accomplished since being selected by the Ravens in the 2018 NFL Draft. He has won two NFL MVPs, been to four Pro Bowls, and is a three-time first-team All-Pro. Jackson owns league records for rushing yards by a quarterback in a season and career.

Ravens Must Get Something Done With Lamar Jackson Soon

This is a risky situation for the Ravens to play around with. Jackson is an elite quarterback who would have a massive market for him in a trade or signing in 2028.

Baltimore went down this road a few years ago, and Jackson asked for a trade and almost left. The Ravens were able to get something down with him, but that could have ended badly for them.

Jackson is in a different situation where he holds more of the cards than he did before. The Ravens can’t win without him, and if he does want to get traded, Baltimore has to get some kind of value out of him. Ultimately, Jackson can do whatever he wants, and the Ravens can’t do much about it without hurting themselves.

That puts the Ravens in a position where they need to work something out and do it soon. They will have to make Jackson the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history to keep him there. The question is whether DeCosta wants to do that, but his not being concerned about it should make fans feel better about the situation.