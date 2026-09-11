Ravens Get Bad Teddye Buchanan News Before Colts Showdown

The Baltimore Ravens are already facing bad news on defense with defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike being ruled out of the Indianapolis Colts Week 1 game, but it’s only getting worse.

Baltimore’s defense has taken some hits, with players trying to recover from injuries that occurred before training camp began. Madubuike suffered a neck injury early last year after playing just two games, but he still can’t play.

With more injury news coming in, the Ravens need to have as many of their starters as possible. Unfortunately for them, another starter doesn’t look like he will play.

Baltimore Ravens Down Second Starter for Colts Game

CBS Sports’ Matt Zanitz reported that the Ravens are not expected to have linebacker Teddye Buchanan in the game against the Colts. Buchanan has been dealing with a knee injury. He was taken off the PUP list in the middle of last month.

#Ravens linebacker Teddye Buchanan (knee) is also currently expected to miss Baltimore’s season-opener vs. the Colts, sources tell @CBSSports. Has practiced some this week as he continues to work back from his knee injury from last year. Had 93 tackles in 14 games last season. https://t.co/Xz5j3huvYx pic.twitter.com/diDSmlb54i — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) September 11, 2026

Buchanan tore his ACL last season back in December. He played in 14 games with 13 starts, racking up 93 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2 quarterback hits, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble, and a half-sack. The PFWA NFL All-Rookie Team included Buchanan on the list after the 2025 season.

Ravens Now Have to Play Without Teddye Buchanan for Colts Games

This is not 100% a total surprise for the Ravens. Buchanan has been working through the ACL injury since last year. While he is practicing, he doesn’t appear to be 100% there yet.

When the Ravens released the depth chart this week, he was an “or” at one of the linebacker positions. Trenton Simpson was the other one, as he looks poised to start.

Simpson should only be the starter until Buchanan is healthy and ready to go. There’s no clear timeline for when Buchanan will play this season. It’s clear the Ravens won’t rush him, but he shouldn’t be out for too long.

Regardless, it is a big hit to the linebacker room for the Ravens, as they will lean on Roquan Smith to carry the load. Simpson had some nice moments, but he is a younger player who is still developing.

The Colts have a solid offense led by their running back Jonathan Taylor, which only means more pressure on the Ravens’ linebackers. They need to be ready for Taylor to get a heavy workload in the game. That means Smith and Simpson will be the keys to a potential win.

It’s too bad Buchanan won’t be on the field, but the Ravens have the talent to work through this injury. The hope is he will be back soon enough to help this defense.