Ravens Got Great Injury News After Preseason Opening Win

The Baltimore Ravens‘ training camp has been busy with injuries, but things seem to be getting back on track.

After a great 24-7 preseason opening win over the Philadelphia Eagles, the Ravens are hitting the practice field for Week 4 of training camp. They hoped to start the week with great news, and they certainly did.

The Athletic Ravens reporter Jeff Zrebiec reported that he saw starting cornerback Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins back on the practice field. Humphrey and Wiggins suffered injuries in practice last year, but their return timelines were unknown.

Baltimore Ravens Get Marlon Humphrey & Nate Wiggins Back at Training Camp

Humphrey and Wiggins are critical pieces to the Ravens’ defense after being starters last year. With so many changes to the unit, those two kept their jobs.

Last season, Wiggins racked up 76 tackles, 14 pass deflections, 3 interceptions, and 2 tackles for loss in 17 games. As for Humphrey, he had 68 tackles, 13 pass deflections, 4 interceptions, 3 tackles for loss, 3 quarterback hits, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 sack in 14 games.

Both guys are expected to start practicing on defense again. They may not see action in the preseason, with many starters not playing against the Eagles.

Jesse Minter Gets Reinforcements for Ravens’ Defense Right on Time

Minter is lucky to have his guys back in the secondary, as they are much-needed. The Ravens showed good promise in the secondary last week against the Eagles, holding them to 83 total passing yards. Baltimore’s defense just allowed 159 total yards, 6 first downs, and 0 third-down conversions.

It feels as though the depth of the defense is in a good spot for the Ravens. They got some strong performances from cornerback T.J. Tampa, who looks like he could be competing for a rotation spot.

After what happened in training camp with their injuries, Humphrey and Wiggins may not get on the field for a preseason game. Minter has shown his hand in how he plans to handle the preseason with starters and protect them from injury.

This is probably a smart move since both guys had injury issues last year. Humphrey missed two games with multiple injuries, including a finger injury that caused him to wear a cast. Although he didn’t miss a game, Wiggins did have a lower-leg injury late in the season that hampered his performance a bit.

With one preseason game in the books, the Ravens now focus on trying to get healthy everywhere else on the roster. Humphrey and Wiggins will focus on getting back into shape this week for practice.