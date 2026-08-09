Hype Train for Quiet Ravens Rookie Playmaker Has Started

Two weeks into training camp, there is no longer any dispute about the undisputed fact: the Baltimore Ravens got one of the biggest steals of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Looking back at the draft for Baltimore, the Ravens did well in finding talent that had no business landing with them. Within the first two rounds, they got guard Olaivavega Ioane in the first round and got edge rusher Zion Young in the second.

After that, though, they found another great talent who might be better than those guys. If training camp is an early indication of who they got, the Ravens are about to have a monster season on offense because of him.

Ravens Got a Steal in Offensive Rookie Grabbing Everyone’s Attention

While appearing on the podcast “Baltimore Collective,” The Athletic Ravens reporter Jeff Zrebiec shared his thoughts on third-round pick Ja’Kobi Lane. Zrebiec talked about why everyone is excited to see Lane play through the first two weeks of camp.

“Three things stand out about him: the energy & the confidence, this guy has been getting first team reps since like day one and that shocks me, it really did, and the third thing that sticks out guys, is just how effortless he makes some of these catches.”

The buzz around Lane has been real. On a daily basis, the Ravens reporters are talking about the spectacular plays he has made. Even ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley made a bold comment about Lane on X.

“In 27 years of covering the Ravens, I’m not sure I’ve seen a rookie have a training camp quite like wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane. Every day, Lane produces a highlight-making catch. And today, he has Derrick Henry leaping in the air in celebration.”

Last year at USC, Lane caught 49 passes for 745 yards and 4 touchdowns. The previous season was better in the touchdown category, with 43 receptions for 525 yards and 12 receiving scores.

It’s Official: Ja’Kobi Lane is The Real Deal in Baltimore

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound wide receiver has all the physical traits the Ravens needed last year. DeAndre Hopkins and Rashod Bateman were massive disappointments as the possession receivers.

Lane might be able to fix that problem, as he has made some of the best catches in camp. He might have to beat out Bateman for a starting job, or the Ravens could consider some alternatives.

Two-time Pro Bowl receiver Zay Flowers typically plays on the outside. With his size and speed, Baltimore could use formations where Flowers is in the slot, and Lane is on the outside.

Baltimore has too good a weapon in Lane just to leave him on the sidelines. They have to get him on the field in some capacity. That Ravens coaching staff probably knows that just as much as reporters do.