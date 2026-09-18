Ravens Receive Encouraging Injury Update on Zay Flowers Ahead of Week 2 vs. Saints

The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up for their first game at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and they received a nice injury update on wide receiver Zay Flowers.

Flowers, who injured his hamstring in the Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts, returned to practice Friday after missing every practice that week.

Flowers Did Limited Work in the Media Viewing Period

The media only gets to see a little bit of practice before they have to close it to the public. ESPN’s Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley wrote that Flowers didn’t do much work during the portion of practice the media could see.

“While WR Zay Flowers (hamstring) and LT Ronnie Stanley (toe) returned to practice Friday, both did very little during the media viewing portion of practice,” Hensley wrote on X. “Flowers stood and spoke to teammates and coaches. He did not do any running during media viewing.”

Flowers had an impressive Week 1 in limited action, recording five receptions for 150 yards and one touchdown. The Ravens signed Flowers to a four-year, $140 million contract extension this offseason, and he showed the NFL world why Baltimore was willing to give him such a big deal. Quarterback Lamar Jackson believes that Flowers will break records this season.

“This year, I feel like he will have a monstrous year,” Jackson said in July on the “The Lounge” podcast, via Ravens wire Glenn Erby. “Hopefully a record-breaking year because, like I said, the work ethic. I’m going to speak on that all the time.”