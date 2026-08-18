Ravens Insider Made Bold 30-Year Ja’Kobi Lane Claim

Every Baltimore Ravens fan and media member was ready to see how rookie wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane would look in the preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Lane certainly lived up to the hype.

In the first half of the 24-7 win for the Ravens, Lane caught 3 passes for 38 yards and had a 16-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter. He was about as good as he has been advertised over the first three weeks of training camp.

After the game, everyone was buzzing about Lane and how he looks like a potential star in the making. It might have been one of the most exciting moments for the franchise in a debut in a long time. Maybe ever.

Ja’Kobi Lane’s Debut With Baltimore Ravens Had Everyone Excited

The Athletic Ravens reporter Jeff Zrebiec appeared on Baltimore Collective, where he and the guys talked about Lane’s debut with the team. Zrebiec made a bold claim about Lane.

“One of the more anticipated preseason debuts for a rookie in Ravens history. Maybe the most anticipated for at least a second-day rookie and not a first-round draft pick.”

Some great players have started their careers with the Ravens. Guys like Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, Terrell Suggs, Joe Flacco, and Lamar Jackson have had anticipated rookie debuts. For Lane to be in that conversation is saying a lot.

Lane is coming off a solid last two years with the USC Trojans, going for 745 yards and 4 touchdowns last season. In 2024, he went for 545 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Was Ja’Kobi Lane the Most Anticipated Rookie Debut in Ravens History?

For a Day 3 draft pick, this has to be by far the most excited fans have ever been to see a rookie on the field. Lane has lived up to expectations with his size and by making plays all over the field.

Ravens fans could argue Jackson was exciting to watch early on because he is such a dynamic player. Lane also has an argument that there was a ton of excitement to see him on the field.

The interesting part is how the Ravens will handle Lane playing the rest of the preseason. Baltimore’s question is whether he has done enough to earn a starting job and rest, or whether head coach Jesse Minter wants him to get more reps.

It feels like Lane has nothing else to prove and should be protected before the regular season begins. He played well enough that the starting lineup in Week 1 should include him.

Regardless, the hype for his first regular season game is going to be even higher. Give him a whole game to play and he could make more highlight plays with Jackson as his quarterback.