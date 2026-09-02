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Ravens Insider Shared How Close Team Came to Making $3.1 Million Mistake

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Joe Fagnano
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BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - AUGUST 28: Joe Fagnano #12 of the Baltimore Ravens throws a pass in the second quarter during a preseason game against the Washington Commandersat M&T Bank Stadium on August 28, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens made some really tough decisions with the 53-man roster, but one might have saved them from making a mistake.

Ravens fans were pleasantly surprised that quarterback Joe Fagnano made the team. Many thought he would have been cut, and then the Ravens claimed him off waivers.

That decision, though, could end up being their best one. If Fagnano was cut, he would have never been back with the Ravens. There were even trade offers for him, which could have changed everything.

Baltimore Ravens Insider Reveals More on Team’s Joe Fagnano Decision

Joe Fagnano
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – AUGUST 28: Joe Fagnano #12 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter during a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at M&T Bank Stadium on August 28, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The Athletic Ravens reporter Jeff Zrebiec shared more on the Baltimore Collective podcast about Fagnano. Zrebiec revealed that the undrafted rookie would have been claimed elsewhere if he had been cut.

“I’ll say this guy’s Fagnano was going to get claimed. They had multiple teams call. There was offers on the table for him, at least trade interest. I don’t think it was ever like serious interest where they could get a legitimate pick, but there were at least three teams that I know of that called and were interested in potentially acquiring him. So, if you’re interested in potentially acquiring him, you’re surely going to put a waiver claim on him.”

During the preseason, Fagnano completed 74.7% of his passes for 509 yards and 3 touchdowns to 1 interception. He added 12 rushing yards on 4 carries and 1 touchdown.

Ravens Avoided Joe Fagnano Mistake With 53-Man Roster Decision

Joe Fagnano
GettyBALTIMORE, MD – AUGUST 15: Joe Fagnano #12 of the Baltimore Ravens attempts a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of the preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on August 15, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Baltimore made the right call to keep Fagnano on the team and not trade him away. That would have been a massive mistake for the Ravens to lose a guy who played so well in the preseason.

Finding reliable third-string quarterbacks in the NFL is hard. Especially one that fits the offensive scheme as well as he does.

Fagnano now gives the Ravens the stability they need at quarterback. He will be behind Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley for the season. It’s a great opportunity for the rookie to learn from two capable veterans, one of whom is a two-time MVP.

This is a good situation for the Ravens, as it’s much better than last year’s QB situation. The team struggled with Cooper Rush as the backup and turned to Huntley with success before Jackson returned from injuries.

There’s no telling whether Fagnano will ever see the field in 2026 with two guys ahead of him. The hope is that it doesn’t happen and he can take this season to learn how to be an NFL quarterback. After that, though, he should be ready for a bigger role, as the Ravens could view him as a future backup quarterback to Jackson.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Ravens Insider Shared How Close Team Came to Making $3.1 Million Mistake

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