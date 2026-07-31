Ravens Insider Provides Promising Injury Update At Camp

Despite the positive reports coming out of the Baltimore Ravens‘ training camp, there are still some injury concerns.

Entering training camp, the Ravens placed six players on the PUP list for various reasons. Here are the players who were on it:

Nnamdi Madubuike, DT

Travis Jones, DT

John Jenkins, DT

Teddye Buchanan, ILB

Adisa Isaac, OLB

Bilhal Kone, CB

While the defense has been dealing with a ton of injuries, they did activate Madubuike, and he practiced for the first time since he injured his neck in Week 2 last season. It appears that more reinforcements are coming for the Ravens’ defense.

New Update Has More Baltimore Ravens Players Returning

ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley delivered the update on players a part of that PUP list. There are two more players who are becoming active: Isaac and Kone.

“With return of OLB Adisa Isaac and CB Bilhal Kone, the Ravens have three players left on PUP: NT Travis Jones (pectoral) NT John Jenkins (undisclosed) ILB Teddye Buchanan (knee, ACL December). And Buchanan is working on a side field and looks like he is close to coming back. C Corey Bullock is on the Non-Football Illness list.”

The remaining guys on the PUP all play such a critical role on this defense. Jones got a contract extension back in December, and Jenkins filled in with Madubuike out last year,

Buchanan had a great rookie season, being called on more than expected due to injuries. He was named to the Pro Football Writers Association NFL All-Rookie Team. In 14 games, Buchanan racked up 93 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble, and a half-sack.

Ravens’ Defense is Getting Healthy at The Right Time

Baltimore’s defensive line desperately needs to get to 100% before the start of the season. Adding players like Calais Campbell was important, but all three starting defensive tackles were on the PUP at one point.

Madubuike was a massive boost of energy to the defense the Ravens needed in the first week of training camp. Now, when they get Jones and Jenkins back, that’s going to pretty much put them at full strength.

Buchanan might need a little more time to recover because of his ACL injury. He’s also just entering his second season in the NFL and is developing. The hope is he will be back at some point during training camp to get some reps.

Things are looking up for the Ravens on defense with starters and backups coming back from injury. They are close to being at full strength before the 2026 season kicks off.