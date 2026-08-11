Ravens Insider Dropped Perfect Zay Flowers Update at Camp

Things are starting to look up for the Baltimore Ravens at training camp, with many players returning from injury.

The PUP list is getting shorter and shorter, meaning many of the main starters are coming back. While most are on defense, there have been offensive players who are not on that list who have been held out of practice.

Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers has been missing the last few practices with a quad contusion. Last week, head coach Jesse Minter called Flowers “day-to-day” with the injury. That is no longer the case.

Zay Flowers Races Back Onto Ravens Practice Field for Training Camp

The Athletic Ravens reporter Jeff Zrebiec reported seeing Flowers back on the practice field after missing half the week of workouts. There’s no word on the extent of Flowers’ workload for this first practice.

It’s a welcoming sight for the Ravens to have their star wide receiver back on the field. Flowers just signed a massive contract extension to stay on the team long-term.

Last season was a career-best season for Flowers, catching 86 passes for 1,211 yards and 5 touchdowns. He made his second straight Pro Bowl appearance in his three-year NFL career.

Ravens Get Their Top Target Zay Flowers Back

The Ravens’ offense needs Flowers on the field as their best receiver in the passing game. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will appreciate having his top target back on the field.

Flowers has been an important part of his offense for the last few years. With his combination of great hands, pinpoint route running, and speed, he’s a tough receiver to defend in the open field.

Baltimore has been getting good production out of the wide receiver room besides Flowers. All the attention has been on rookie third-round pick Ja’Kobi Lane with his great plays. Lane’s size and Flowers’ speed make them the perfect pair for the future.

Now with Flowers returning to the lineup, the Ravens can see their offense in full strength. His chemistry with Jackson won’t be a problem, as it is all about learning new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle’s scheme.

Doyle might be more focused on other areas of the offense besides Flowers and the receivers. The offense is completely rebuilt with the interior, so getting those guys on the same page is the most important thing right now.

Still, the lack of stress with the receivers has to be a great feeling for Doyle and Jackson with Flowers back. This Ravens offense is already looking like a great unit on paper. If Lane becomes the guy fans think he can be, his combination with Flowers is going to be unstoppable in 2026.