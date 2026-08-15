Ravens Rookie Hasn’t Taken a Snap But His Job is On The Line

The preseason will start putting pressure on multiple Baltimore Ravens players who need to step up to the plate.

One player who has answered the call at training camp so far has been rookie wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane. While Lane was a third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft with low expectations, he has exploded onto the scene.

Lane has been the training camp darling of the Ravens, making highlight catches every day. This should mean good things to come as he battles for the WR3 job. It actually adds more pressure on the rookie.

Ja’Kobi Lane is Fighting for His WR3 Job With Baltimore Ravens

Ebony Bird writer Connor Burke wrote about how the Ravens’ preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles could mean a lot for Lane. Specifically, Lane is winning the WR3 job, but a bad game could change the conversation.

It feels like Lane’s job to lose at this point. He’s the kind of receiver that the offense has lacked, and he’s been showing a strong connection with Lamar Jackson early on. Jackson’s ball placement and Lane’s contested catch ability are a scary combination for any opposing defense to face. But if Lane doesn’t adjust well to the preseason spotlight, he could lose a lot of that ground he gained in training camp. Walker and Sarratt are going to put up a heck of a fight. That makes it crucial that Lane has the motor running hot early and often against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night—it would make his case to be Baltimore’s third wideout way more compelling.

Last year with the USC Trojans, Lane went for 745 yards and 4 touchdowns. In previous seasons, he threw for 545 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Ja’Kobi Lane Has Perfect Opportunity to End Ravens WR3 Position Battle

Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman are secure in their starting spots. That leaves Lane to battle with Devontez Walker, LaJohntay Wester, and fellow rookie Elijah Sarratt for that final spot in the starting lineup.

Lane has more than earned the WR3 job in the first three weeks of training camp. What he does against his own team versus other NFL teams, though, is a different story.

The Ravens rookie will be tested early and often against the Eagles and other teams they face in preseason. Lane might have strong hands and can be a playmaker, but he needs to adjust to different defensive styles and show he can adapt.

Baltimore has already seen Lane’s potential to be a great NFL receiver. Every catch he has made in training camp continues to help him in that argument. One preseason game could really change everything for the rookie.

If Lane plays well, he will secure the starting job. But if Lane struggles against the Eagles, he might be backing up the other receivers and kill any momentum he had in training camp.