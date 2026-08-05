Ravens Rookie Draws Comparison to Former 3-Time Pro Bowler

There has been a recurring theme going on at Baltimore Ravens training camp: rookie third-round pick Ja’Kobi Lane is the real deal.

Throughout training camp, Lane continues to be singled out as the standout performer in practice. He has proven himself to be a great receiver, making contested catches and helping Lamar Jackson out in the passing game.

It might be safe to assume a breakout season is very much in line for Lane for the 2026 season. He has his coaches gushing over him, starting with Jesse Minter, but now another coach on the staff has a great comparison.

Ja’Kobi Lane Just Got Compared to a Former Pro Bowler at Ravens Camp

Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle spoke with the media after practice and talked about Lane. Doyle has been impressed with the rookie, and he showed that by comparing him to another great receiver who played in the NFL.

Doyle said that Ja’Kobi Lane’s ability to snatch the ball out of the air reminds him a bit of ex-Saint Michael Thomas. Doyle described Lane, who had another highlight reel catch in EZ today, as a very easy guy to throw the ball to. Rookie continues to be one of talks of camp.”

Doyle would know that comparison to be a match. He was on the New Orleans Saints coaching staff when Thomas was playing.

Thomas had a great NFL career, catching 565 passes for 6,569 yards and 36 touchdowns in 83 games. He was named Offensive Player of the Year in 2019 and was a three-time Pro Bowler.

Lane was pretty good himself at USC. He caught 49 passes for 745 yards and 4 touchdowns, averaging 15.2 yards per catch. Back in 2024, he had 43 receptions for 525 yards, but went for 12 touchdowns.

Ravens Are Ready for a Breakout 2026 Season From Ja’Kobi Lane

Lane does have similar traits to Thomas that make the comparison even more exciting for the Ravens. Standing at 6-foot-4, Lane can go up and make any catch that gets thrown his way.

For him to already get those kinds of comparisons really shows how far along he is. Baltimore could have reached in the first and second rounds for a rookie receiver. The Ravens instead stuck to their guns to grab Lane, and it has been working out well so far.

After the failures of DeAndre Hopkins and Rashod Bateman last season, the Ravens needed a reliable, lengthy receiver to throw it to. Lane is appearing to be that guy, which is a massive plus for the offense.

There’s still so much that Lane has to work on as a receiver, but he is trending in the right direction. Baltimore might end up having the steal of the draft, and they don’t know it yet.