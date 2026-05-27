Ravens HC Jesse Minter Sends Strong Message on Lamar Jackson Changes

The Baltimore Ravens are entering a new era under head coach Jesse Minter, and much of the excitement centers around how quarterback Lamar Jackson fits into the team’s evolving offensive identity.

Initial indications from the offseason workouts imply that the transition is happening seamlessly, with both Minter and Jackson welcoming the modifications brought in by the new offensive coordinator Declan ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Doyle.

Ravens’ Jesse Minter Encouraged by Lamar Jackson’s Progress

Regarding​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Jackson’s adaptation to Baltimore’s new offensive system, Minter expressed that the franchise quarterback is already showing significant progress during offseason ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌workouts.

“He’s doing great,” Minter said. “He’s been here a lot, so it’s not like this is the first time he’s hearing some of these plays. But, it’s the first time that he’s been able to run them at some speed with defense out there.”

The Ravens are installing fresh concepts under Doyle, but Jackson’s experience and preparation appear to be accelerating the learning curve. Minter emphasized that every rep matters as the offense continues to take shape throughout OTAs and minicamp.

“So every play is a great advantage for him to keep getting better, and to keep learning,” Minter added. “I think he’s really excited about where we’re headed and what we’re doing, ” as per Sarah Ellison.

That excitement could be crucial for a Ravens team looking to bounce back after a disappointing 2025 season. Baltimore made sweeping changes during the offseason, including hiring Minter as head coach and restructuring the coaching staff around Jackson’s strengths.

Jackson has reportedly been heavily involved in the offseason program, with Minter previously praising the two-time MVP for his leadership and communication around the team facility.

Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Embracing Change in Baltimore

Jackson also addressed the changes surrounding the offense and his new working relationship with Doyle, who is close to him in age.

“His title is coach, so Imma still call him Coach,” Jackson said with a laugh when asked about Doyle.

The quarterback acknowledged that the offense feels different from previous seasons but views that as a positive rather than a challenge.

Jackson said that “everything is new” and described the organizational shift as “a breath of fresh air.”

That mindset may be exactly what the Ravens need heading into 2026. Baltimore still possesses one of the NFL’s most dangerous offensive weapons in Jackson, along with a roster capable of competing in the AFC.

If the chemistry between Jackson, Doyle, and Minter continues developing throughout the summer, the Ravens could quickly become one of the league’s most intriguing bounce-back teams.