Ravens-Lamar Jackson Get High Bar Set By Ex-NFL QB in 2026

Expectations are all over the place as the Baltimore Ravens enter the 2026 season.

Many believe this Ravens team can go all the way to the Super Bowl. Others are pumping the brakes on high expectations and want to see how the team does first before going down that route.

What fuels the excitement for the Ravens in 2026 is Lamar Jackson finally being 100% healthy after a full offseason to recover. Jackson might be enough to get some people bought into a Super Bowl heading Baltimore’s way.

Lamar Jackson Healthy Could Lead to Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl Title

ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky appeared on First Take to give his opinion on the Ravens. Despite some questions, Orlovsky believes that as long as Jackson is healthy, Baltimore can win a Super Bowl in 2026.

“With Lamar Jackson healthy, the Baltimore Ravens can get to the Super Bowl. There’s no doubt about it. This is a very good football team. I think there are some question marks about the Baltimore Ravens that are fair. It’s a new interior offensive line. Ioane looks outstanding. We’ll see when real games happen. I think the wide receiver corps is probably the biggest question mark for me. This is a wide receiver group that As Zay Flowers, really good player. Bateman, highs and lows both on the field and off the field when it comes to production and availability. Mark Andrews is still Mark Andrews. Outside of that, just receiver, I’m not putting Mark into this conversation. Outside of Zay, your 2s and 3s are questions. Cincinnati doesn’t have those. Pittsburgh doesn’t have those. The Chargers don’t have those. Denver doesn’t have that. Buffalo doesn’t have that. New England doesn’t have that. And so, as great as Lamar is, I think he’s carrying, from a pass game perspective, when it comes to those receivers, a bigger burden than all those quarterbacks attached to those teams. So, can they get to the Super Bowl? There’s no doubt about it. I just think there’s going to be names that we don’t know about or champion right now that we will have to in December if that’s the case, and January.”

Last season, the Ravens went 8-9 and missed the postseason. Jackson suffered multiple injuries that resulted in the season going in the wrong direction. He still threw 21 touchdowns to 7 interceptions on the year.

Baltimore Ravens & Lamar Jackson Looking to Win Super Bowl Title

Jackson might be facing more pressure than any other quarterback in the NFL to win it all. He has won two league MVPs but has only reached the AFC Championship Game.

Jackson has the offensive talent to get the job done. He has Flowers, Andrews, Bateman, and rookie Ja’Kobi Lane to throw it to. Jackson also has one of the best running backs in the league in Derrick Henry back there.

The offensive line certainly has its questions, and the defense is looking to rebound from last year’s struggles. With all that in mind, Jackson is good enough that he could push this franchise to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in 2026.