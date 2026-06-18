Ravens’ Lamar Jackson’s Next Contract Could Change the NFL Quarterback Market

Lamar Jackson is already under contract, but another Ravens extension is starting to feel inevitable.

Bleacher Report says Baltimore is unlikely to play hardball again, and that the next deal for the two-time MVP could push past the current quarterback pay scale.

With Jackson still playing at an elite level and the cap rising, the Ravens are staring at a franchise-shaping decision.

Jackson’s Leverage Is Stronger This Time

Jackson signed his five-year, $260 million deal in April 2023, but Bleacher Report notes that he has since slipped outside the top 10 quarterbacks by average annual value.

Even so, he remains one of the league’s most proven stars, and the Ravens know it. Baltimore also has a practical reason to act: Jackson is set to carry an $84.3 million cap hit next year, and the team cannot use the franchise tag on him.

Despite injury struggles during Baltimore’s down season last year, Jackson “still clearly rates as one of the league’s best passers when healthy and has plenty of tread left on his tires at the age of 29.”

“Given Jackson’s contributions, impact, age and the rapidly rising salary cap, it’s likely his next contract will reset the market for star quarterbacks,” Alex Kay of Bleacher Report predicts.

As per the report, the contract Prediction is: Four years, $266 million

Why Baltimore Has Every Reason To Move Now

For​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the Ravens, it isn’t solely about rewarding Jackson. The team also considers roster-building and timing aspects. Baltimore’s very own team site has revealed how a new Jackson contract would free up more flexibility, for instance, and even owner Steve Bisciotti has expressed his desire that Jackson continues to be the quarterback and that they avoid a prolonged negotiation like this time. Obviously, the Ravens understand that postponing the matter will only make the figures ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌larger.

My view: this is one of those deals that helps both sides. Jackson has earned the right to be paid like the centerpiece of the franchise, and Baltimore has the kind of quarterback who can keep it in contention for years.

If the Ravens believe he is the long-term answer, then paying him early is the cleaner play. It may feel expensive now, but in the NFL quarterback market, waiting usually costs even more later. That is exactly why Jackson’s next contract could become the new benchmark for everyone else.