Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Takes Brutal Drop in New QB Rankings

At this time last season, Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson was considered one of the elite players at his position.

That all changed last season when Jackson suffered multiple injuries, affecting his play on the field. It also caused him to run the ball less and made him less of a threat than he had been in the past.

In a season when the Ravens missed the playoffs, perceptions of Jackson started to become different, with some doubt looming around him. That continues to be the trend with a month to go before the regular season begins.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Takes a Hit in Latest NFL QB Rankings

The Athletic’s Mike Sando surveyed 50 NFL executives and coaches to rank 35 quarterbacks in the league. While Jackson remained in the top five at five, he dropped a tier, going from Tier 1 to Tier 2. Sando contributed Jackson’s drop to injuries and, more importantly, a lack of running.

“Jackson made his Tier 1 debut last year but slipped back to the top of Tier 2 after failing to threaten defenses as much with his legs in 2025. ‘I’m not sure how much he wants to run and take hits anymore,’ an opposing coach said. ‘He can’t be special without the threat of a run. I think he needs to be more active when he does run. It used to be he would go and outrun you. Now, he kind of goes, but he is not always moving with purpose.’ Jackson’s rushing yards per game fell by about 50 percent year over year. So did his total of Tier 1 votes.”

In 13 games last year, Jackson rushed for just 349 yards and 2 touchdowns, the lowest rushing total since his rookie season in 2018, when he rushed for 695. His touchdown mark tied the lowest of his NFL career.

His rushing numbers did not get much better in 2025, as he averaged 5.2 yards per carry, also the lowest since his rookie campaign. Jackson’s rushing success rate was 47.8%, the lowest of his career.

Ravens Need Lamar Jackson to Run the Football More in 2026

Over the years, Jackson has been running the ball less and focusing on passing within the pocket. He has shown improvement with his accuracy, completing 67% in 2023 and 66% in 2024.

Jackson doesn’t want to continue to run the ball like he used to. He needs to protect his body from taking the kind of punishment it did in 2025.

On the flip side, his biggest asset is his legs. Baltimore needs to find ways for him to use his legs without the threat of him getting hit. Something like more play-action bootleg calls or high-percentage RPO plays called.

That’s what training camp is for. New Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle needs to find the right amount for his quarterback.

If Jackson gets back to running the football more in some capacity, the Ravens will find their rhythm again, and he can get back to being an elite talent.