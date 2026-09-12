Ravens Got Good Lamar Jackson News Before Colts Week 1 Game

The Baltimore Ravens may not have a Lamar Jackson problem right now, but they will need to resolve something with him next offseason.

This offseason, the two sides tried to work out a contract extension but couldn’t. Instead, the Ravens restructured Jackson’s 2026 deal to save money and use it to make other moves.

Baltimore faces an $84 million cap hit with Jackson in 2027, so another restructure or contract extension will need to happen next offseason. Some might think Jackson’s 2023 trade request for a similar issue suggests bad blood between the two sides. That’s actually not the case.

Baltimore Ravens & Lamar Jackson’s Relationship is Revealed

The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones shared his notes on what he is hearing entering Week 1. Before the Ravens take on the Indianapolis Colts, they aren’t expected to extend Jackson, but the two sides are on really good terms.

“After spending the summer, particularly the past week, talking with league and team sources, all of whom spoke under condition of anonymity to discuss such a sensitive topic, I do not get the sense there is any animus between the team and player. In fact, I would go as far as to say the relationship between Jackson and the team is the healthiest it’s been. My understanding is that both parties have every intention of continuing their work together for years to come.” “Gone are the (short-lived) days of the fully guaranteed quarterback contract, and Jackson knows that. He’s even joked about it. The Ravens would have no problem making him the highest-paid quarterback in league history, and the two-time (nearly three-time) MVP has earned it. Gone, too, are the days of trade requests from Jackson. During a contract stalemate in 2023, Jackson publicly requested a trade. Less than two months later, the two sides reached an agreement that made him the highest-paid quarterback in the league on the basis of average annual salary. It’s difficult to pinpoint why a deal couldn’t be reached this offseason, but it’s not because either side is mad. ‘People definitely think there’s beef, but they’re wrong,” a league source said. “In the past, and now.'”

Jackson has made four Pro Bowls and won two NFL MVPs with the Ravens since they selected him in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He’s become one of the league’s most dynamic weapons in recent memory.

What the Ravens & Lamar Jackson’s Good Terms Mean for the Future?

While many suspected that Jackson would ask for a trade next offseason, it looks like that might be avoided. The Ravens have an opening to keep the good relationship going with him. That could lead to a new deal in 2027.

Baltimore doesn’t want to lose Jackson, as he is too good a player to let walk or trade elsewhere. The Ravens can’t replace him right away and don’t have a path to do so.

At the same time, the Ravens need to make sure they can find the money to pay him. Jackson is going to command an NFL-record contract because he is that good of a talent.

The 2026 season can be focused on the Ravens trying to make a Super Bowl run. After that, though, the offseason’s biggest storyline will be what they do about Jackson’s contract.