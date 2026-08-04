Ravens Insider Brings Up Lamar Jackson Training Camp Problem

Training camp will show how the Baltimore Ravens‘ offense looks with Lamar Jackson and new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle.

Jackson and Doyle are hoping to be on the same page and get off to a fast start. Baltimore’s offense needs it after some of the struggles they went through last year.

Well, it appears that while there are some good things happening, it hasn’t exactly been paradise for the Ravens’ offense. Jackson might be facing some major concerns after a week of work.

Lamar Jackson & Ravens’ Offense Not Looking Sharp Early in Camp

The Athletic Ravens reporter Jeff Zrebiec shared his observations from Monday’s practice. Zrebiec noticed that the offense and Jackson are having some problems that led to a lackluster day of work.

“There was plenty of buildup for the Ravens’ first padded practice of training camp, yet there weren’t many notable highlights from it. That’s partly because the Ravens’ passing game never found a rhythm. Both Lamar Jackson and his primary backup, Tyler Huntley, struggled to create any chunk plays. Most of the Ravens’ completions came either on screens or short passes. The Ravens running backs Rasheen Ali and Adam Randall did pop a few long runs, but there were few big plays in the passing game.”

This is an offense that has weapons all around Jackson, but he may not have everything he needs right now. Zay Flowers is Jackson’s only real deep threat receiver.

Rashod Bateman is more of a possession receiver, which fits his role as the WR2. That leaves guys like Devontez Walker, Ja’Kobi Lane, and Elijah Sarratt to step up to the plate.

Last season, Baltimore wasn’t exactly known for picking up big yards through the air. They were tied for 21st in the NFL in pass plays of 20 or more yards with 43. The Ravens were also tied for 15th in pass plays of 40 or more yards with 7.

Lamar Jackson Must Fix Ravens’ Passing Woes in Training Camp

This is quite the situation the Ravens find themselves in, without a credible threat down the field outside of Flowers. While the Ravens can use Flowers to take shots deep, they need someone to help out.

Jackson might have to come up with other solutions while he is on the field. Baltimore can’t just allow itself to be a short-passing game and a run-first offense.

When he was the offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears last year, Doyle saw his offense take deep shots with their receivers. Bears head coach Ben Johnson was calling the offensive plays, but Doyle is taking a lot of what was used there into his offense.

Doyle could add some wrinkles, but ultimately, Jackson is the field general for the Ravens offense. It’s on him to use his legs and be creative with getting chunk plays with the offense. It’ll be interesting to see how he handles it the rest of training camp.