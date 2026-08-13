Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Sends Direct $112 Million Warning

The Baltimore Ravens went through a transformation that now has everyone believing this is a playoff team again in 2026.

Under the guidance of new head coach Jesse Minter, the Ravens have added many new pieces to the roster. These guys are designed to make quarterback Lamar Jackson happier, and his life will be much easier with them.

Jackson talked about one of the new additions that has made the biggest contribution to the team. He said defensive end Trey Hendrickson has been good since joining the team in the offseason.

“Just to have him on our side and not have to face him twice a year, it’s extraordinary. I drop back a quick game footwork drop, he’s already in my face. He’s making things happen. He’s getting around the tackles, he’s getting around the guards. He’s a wreck. … He’s gonna make the opposing team’s life difficult on offense. He’s already making our life difficult on offense in training camp. It’s ridiculous.”

Lamar Jackson on Trey Hendrickson: "Just to have him on our side and not have to face him twice a year, it's extraordinary. I drop back a quick game footwork drop, he's already in my face. He's making things happen. He's getting around the tackles, he's getting around the… https://t.co/CBvS8qHyuR — Bobby Trosset (@bobbytrosset) August 12, 2026

Lamar Jackson Loves Having Trey Hendrickson on Baltimore Ravens

After some controversy with Maxx Crosby and that trade debacle, the Ravens got their man with Hendrickson early in free agency. The Ravens signed Hendrickson to a four-year, $112 million contract.

Hendrickson has been a dominant force for the Cincinnati Bengals over the last five years. He made four Pro Bowls with the Bengals, racking up 61 sacks. Including his first four years with the New Orleans Saints, Hendrickson has posted 163 quarterback hits and 81 sacks.

Baltimore brings in Hendrickson at a time when they lost Kyle Van Noy and Dre’Mont Jones in free agency. Hendrickson will replace one of them, as the Ravens are also looking at Mike Green and rookie Zion Young to step up as the other starter.

Trey Hendrickson is About to Wreck Havoc For Ravens in 2026

Minter is looking at Hendrickson to be the main guy on the team. Baltimore had only 30 sacks last season, with two NFL teams having fewer than that in 2025.

The Ravens are filled with younger guys on defense and need more from the pass rush. Last year was a tough year for Hendrickson, dealing with an injury and a contract dispute with the Bengals.

This year, he appears to be much healthier and happier with the situation he is in. Baltimore is in a better spot than the Bengals are, with the potential to be great.

In 2o25, the Ravens went 8-9 and barely missed the playoffs. A Week 18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers eliminated them from the postseason and cost them the AFC North division title.

A new coaching staff and players will make sure that doesn’t happen with the Ravens again. Hendrickson is going to be a big reason for either a big turnaround season for Baltimore or falling on their faces again.