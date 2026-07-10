Ravens Considered Trade Spot for Pro Bowl WR Coming off 93-reception Season

The Baltimore Ravens could use a gamebreaker at wide receiver to get to the next level.

The Ravens are coming off of a disappointing 8-9 season that saw them miss the playoffs for the first time since the 2021 season. It led to Baltimore moving on from longtime head coach John Harbaugh and hiring Jesse Minter as their new head coach.

Baltimore declined on offense last season in comparison to their 2024 campaign when they ranked third in points and first in yards. During the 2025 season, the Ravens ranked 11th in points and 16th in total yards. Their leading receiver was Zay Flowers, who had the best season of his three-year career. Flowers posted 86 catches for 1,211 yards and five touchdowns. However, their second-leading receiver was Mark Andrews, who only posted 48 catches for 422 receiving yards.

The Ravens could certainly use more firepower on offense which is the reason why Cooper Kleinberg of Pro Football Network mentions Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens as a possible option for Baltimore. Pickens is coming off of a breakthrough season that saw him perform better than CeeDee Lamb, a five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver widely regarded as one of the best receivers in the league. Pickens posted 93 catches for 1,429 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

George Pickens Could Be Entering Last Season With Cowboys

Pickens and the Cowboys faced a contract situation that saw Dallas eventually place the franchise tag on the 25-year-old wide receiver. With Lamb earning $34 million next season, it’s pretty clear that the Cowboys face a situation where they’re probably unlikely to give a big long-term contract to Pickens.

As Kleinberg notes, Pickens has proven he can be a No. 1 wide receiver, which is why the Ravens are mentioned as a landing spot along with two other teams, the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams.

In his first season as a Cowboy in 2025, catching passes from Dak Prescott, Pickens put the NFL on notice,” said Kleinberg. “He recorded 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and 9 touchdowns, posting a 90.6 Impact Score and ranking third among all wide receivers, per PFN. Pickens proved, both from a talent and production standpoint, that he can be a true No. 1 receiver. However, co-star CeeDee Lamb is already set to make $34 million next season, making it difficult for Dallas to commit that kind of money to a second pass catcher. WR-needy playoff teams could profile as potential suitors for the 25-year-old breakout star.”

Why Ravens Could Use Receiver Like George Pickens

Pickens is a big wide receiver at 6-foot-3. He’s not only a red zone threat, but a guy who can stretch the field, averaging 15.4 yards per reception last season and 16.0 yards per reception for his career. The fact that he was able to outperform arguably the best wide receiver in the league in his first season in Dallas speaks volumes to how good Pickens is and how productive he can if he’s considered the bonafide No. 1 wide receiver on a team.

Lamar Jackson is only 29 years old but it’s clear that a quarterback has a certain amount of years in their primes to win a Super Bowl. The fact of the matter is, the Ravens haven’t advanced to the Super Bowl despite Jackson proving to be one of the best, winning two MVP’s during the early half of his NFL career. The Ravens have never featured a true No. 1 wide receiver on the team since Jackson arrived and Pickens would fill that void.

We’ll see if this ultimately becomes a reality, but it’s pretty clear that Pickens may be seeing his last season in Dallas.