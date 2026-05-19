Ravens, Lions Nearly Pulled Off Blockbuster Draft Trade Involving Multiple Picks

The Baltimore Ravens received plenty of interest in their first-round pick during the 2026 NFL draft nearly three weeks ago.

And now a video emerged on social media from the Ravens’ war room showing the team came really close to trading the 14th overall pick, which they used on Penn State guard Olaivavega Ioane, to the Detroit Lions.

It’s not known how many other teams called Baltimore about its pick, but it seems the Lions’ offer was one the team seriously considered.

How the Deal Almost Went Down

After the Cleveland Browns picked Utah tackle Spencer Fano, the Lions seemingly were trying to move up and get ahead of a run on offensive tackles.

The New York Giants picked Miami’s Francis Mauigoa with the next pick, and after the Dallas Cowboys traded up for Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, Detroit made the call to try and jump up a few spots for another tackle.

“We have an offer,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said.

“We have a trade offer: 14 for 17, 118, and next year’s [third-round pick],” Ravens vice president of football operations Nick Matteo pointed out.

“Yeah, I probably got about two minutes — so a minute-and-a-half and I’m gonna call the player,” DeCosta reiterated.

The Ravens then called the Lions back to see if they were willing to do their original trade offer but were rebuffed.

The Lions were likely targeting Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor, who went two picks earlier to the Miami Dolphins. Detroit, instead, settled for Clemson offensive tackle Blake Miller at 17th overall.

The deal would’ve given Baltimore two third-rounders in the 2027 draft, which many experts are calling the most loaded draft in years.