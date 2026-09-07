Ravens Have Yet to Make a Key Decision Affecting Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens are days away from opening the 2026 season, but one important part of their offense remains unsettled.

After losing three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum, Baltimore still has not officially named his replacement. The decision between Jovaughn Gwyn and Ethan Pocic could have an important impact on how well the Ravens protect Lamar Jackson in their new offense.

Ravens Still Weighing Their Options

ESPN’s Jamison Hensley highlighted the center position as one of the biggest questions facing Lamar Jackson.

Hensley reported: “Gwyn is considered the front-runner after replacing Pinter with the first team, but he has played only 11 offensive snaps in three NFL seasons. Pocic is the more experienced center with 97 starts, but he is coming back from a torn Achilles that he sustained in December.”

Baltimore has also been clear that a decision does not necessarily mean the position is settled for the entire season.

Offensive coordinator Declan Doyle said on Sept. 2, “It is still up in the air. We are going to finish this week of preparation” before meeting with head coach Jesse Minter and offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford to decide how to proceed.

What It Means for Lamar Jackson

This decision matters because the center will be operating in a substantially rebuilt offensive line. Baltimore’s own website noted on Sept. 5 that the Ravens had finalized their 53-man roster but “still need to decide on their starting center.”

It also noted that whoever starts Week 1 could eventually lose the job later in the season.

There is a strong argument for Gwyn opening the season. He has been working with the first team and already understands Ledford’s system from their time together in Atlanta.

Recent reporting from Sports Illustrated’s Josh Reed also suggested Gwyn is likely to begin the season as the starter, with Pocic potentially taking over once he is further removed from his Achilles recovery.

In my view, Baltimore’s most sensible approach is to avoid treating Week 1 as the final verdict. Gwyn appears to have earned the opportunity, but Pocic’s experience could become increasingly valuable as the season progresses.

For Jackson, the priority is simple: whoever lines up at center must provide enough stability for the Ravens’ new offense to function without making their two-time MVP quarterback carry unnecessary pressure himself.

With Baltimore opening against Indianapolis on Sept. 13, the decision should finally become clear this week.