Ravens Make Long-Awaited Teddye Buchanan Announcement

The Baltimore Ravens have been waiting for their linebacker Teddye Buchanan to recover from his ACL injury. It appears the wait is finally over.

Baltimore announced in a release that Buchanan has passed his physical and will be removed from the PUP list. He was added to the PUP list to start training camp.

Buchanan tore his ACL last season back in December. He played in 14 games with 13 starts, racking up 93 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2 quarterback hits, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble, and a half-sack. The PFWA NFL All-Rookie Team included Buchanan on the list after the 2025 season.

Baltimore Ravens Get a Key Starter Back in Teddye Buchanan

This is massive news for the Ravens’ defense as they get a key piece back in the lineup. Buchanan surprised many as a fourth-round pick by playing well enough to start a game.

Baltimore has dealt with multiple linebacker injuries that forced Buchanan into action. He showed quick maturity and earned his right to play more.

It was a shame when he was injured late in the 2025 season, as it was a big loss for the Ravens. His new head coach, Jesse Minter, praised Buchanan yesterday for how he attacked rehab to get back and ready for the 2026 season.

“This dude has been incredible in how he’s attacked coming off the injury that he’s come off of,” Head Coach Jesse Minter said last week. “It’s our job to make sure that when we put him into the football environment that he’s ready and he doesn’t have any setbacks off of that.”

Teddye Buchanan Moves Ravens One Step Closer to Being Fully Healthy

With Buchanan returning to the field, the good news is that they have no one else on the PUP list. Defensive tackle Travis Jones is the big name Baltimore is looking to have practice more often on the field in the next week, though.

Once that happens, the Ravens will be solid on defense and back to full strength. They need all the healthy bodies they can get after finishing in the bottom 10 in total defense. They were also 30th in sacks with just 30 in 17 games.

Buchanan will help create more blitzing opportunities against the quarterback. He will be called upon as well to stop the run for the Ravens and drop back into coverage.

Don’t expect Buchanan to play in any of the preseason games, as the Ravens will still be cautious with him. The good news is that he is now on track to potentially return for Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts.