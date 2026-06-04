Ravens’ Failed Maxx Crosby Trade Takes New Turn After Raiders News

The Ravens’ Maxx Crosby saga has taken a fresh turn, and the latest update only adds more intrigue around what could have been a blockbuster move.

After Baltimore backed out of its failed trade for the Raiders star because of medical concerns, Crosby is now reportedly pushing toward a return to practice with Las Vegas, which makes the Ravens’ decision look even more consequential.

Maxx Crosby, Ravens Trade Fallout

Baltimore​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ was involved in a major trade for Crosby in which they were going to give two first-round picks to Las Vegas, but the trade fell through after the physical examination of the Ravens revealed concerning issues with his knee.

Thus, the Ravens had to reorient themselves immediately, and the fact that the trade was finalized and then failed at that point made the decision seem even more dangerous since Crosby had already been playing while injured and had surgery in January.

Crosby made it clear he is finished revisiting the trade drama, calling it “a long time ago” and framing the whole thing as part of the league’s reality. He also pushed back on doubts about his health, saying, “I’m like, ‘S—, I’ve never been better,’ as per The Athletic.

In my opinion, Baltimore probably did the safe thing if the doctors felt the player was at risk of injury for a very long time. However, the cost of not getting the player is huge because Crosby is just the kind of game-wrecking edge rusher the Ravens have been without for a long ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌time.

Maxx Crosby’s Return To Practice With The Raiders

The new news is encouraging for Crosby and the Raiders: he said he is “really close” to participating in practice, though he admitted the biggest challenge has been slowing down and trusting the rehab process.

He also said, “I’m at the point where I’m almost there, but I forget that I need to relax a little bit, so that’s kind of been the biggest battle right now,” which suggests his return to football activities is nearing.

ESPN also reported that Crosby has moved past the trade fallout with Baltimore and is focused on the Raiders’ season ahead.

What It Means For Baltimore

As​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ far as the Ravens are concerned, this news serves to highlight how little it takes to be able to attract top-tier talent. If Crosby is healthy and plays like a star, Baltimore will be left to figure out what they could have done differently after they spent time, draft picks, and a lot of attention on a deal that never actually came together.

To me, the Ravens’ pass-rush is still an issue, but if the level of medical certainty is not significantly better than what this one was, then they simply cannot afford making another very bold ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌play.