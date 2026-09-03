Ravens Name 5 Yearly Captains Heading Into Week 1 Matchup vs. Colts

The Baltimore Ravens have done a few things this season that former head coach John Harbaugh didn’t, including investing in team captains.

Harbaugh rotated weekly captains for each game, but new head coach Jesse Minter is taking the more traditional route and has named yearly captains on Thursday.

Minter Announced Five Ravens Captains for the Season

Quarterback Lamar Jackson

Safety Kyle Hamilton

Linebacker Roquan Smith

Defensive End Calais Campbell

Running Back Derrick Henry

Minter is going with a veteran-driven squad for his captains, as most teams do. The youngest captain is Hamilton, 25, but he is one of the best players at his position in the NFL and a defensive leader.

Campbell was not with the Ravens last season, as he was with the Arizona Cardinals. But he did spend time in Baltimore from 2020 to 2023, and he is heading into his 19th NFL season.

The Ravens naming Campbell a captain shows how much the team believes in him. Despite not being with the organization for three seasons, they still named him a captain in his first season back.

“Calais is a great player. He is a better person,” General Manager Eric DeCosta said Wednesday, via the team’s website. “He is amazing for everybody out here on the field — his leadership, his mentality every day. His humility is astounding to me, the way that he leads himself every single day, how he carries himself with his peers.

“This is a tough business. You have got whatever we have got — 70 guys out there every day that have their own things going on in their lives that you all do not even know about, in some cases I do not even know about, and Calais is the type of guy who can put those guys on his back and make them better. That is a force multiplier.”