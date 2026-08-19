Ravens’ New Projection Shows Clear Sign Before 2026 Season

The Baltimore Ravens roll into the 2026 season with much higher expectations despite having a new head coach and different roster pieces.

For most NFL teams, the kind of turnover the Ravens went through would mean patience for a rebuild. Baltimore is far from that, as they are eyeing a Super Bowl right away.

With some wondering how the season will go for Baltimore, there may be signs that good things are about to come. Early 2026 projections favor the Ravens.

2026 Projection Model Shows Baltimore Ravens Are on the Right Track

The Athletic’s Austin Mock revealed his projection model for the 2026 season. It appears to be good news for the Ravens, as they are projected to have the most wins in the AFC (10.9) and the highest Super Bowl odds (7.4%).

“But even without (John) Harbaugh running the show in Baltimore, the Ravens return in 2026 as division favorites. My model is counting on quarterback Lamar Jackson to bounce back from a down year, in which he never seemed to be fully healthy. New coach Jesse Minter is taking over a defense that really struggled to create pressure, which led to a below-average defense (20th) in my adjusted EPA metric. Their biggest issue was coming in 27th in pressure rate without blitzing. If Minter’s defensive scheme can boost that number — it’ll help to have Trey Hendrickson in the fold — Jackson and this Ravens squad will be the team to beat in the division.”

Last season, the Ravens went 8-9, and a season-ending Week 18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers eliminated them from contention. Baltimore had made the playoffs in six of quarterback Lamar Jackson‘s eight years in the NFL.

Baltimore Ravens Have Positive Trend Going Their Way in 2026

The Ravens have everything going their way for the 2026 season. New head coach Jesse Minter brings his brand of defense to Baltimore after two years as defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers, where he led them to top-11 finishes. New Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle is modernizing the offense to help Jackson succeed.

A young energy on the roster and coaching staff is making everyone believe in the Ravens. They are going to usher in the new era of Baltimore football that’s been needed.

While they are still trying to get everything organized in training camp, many people believe in the Ravens. Many believe this team has the best chance of winning a Super Bowl with a first-year coach.

That concept might seem odd to some, but Minter brings that kind of confidence. Don’t make any mistake about it, this Ravens team is ready to compete in 2026. This projection model is just evidence to show that.