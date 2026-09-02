Ravens Plan to Sign 6-Foot-4, 315-Pound Mammoth: Report

The Baltimore Ravens are back to trying to find the perfect offensive lineman to help with the depth of the unit.

They signed multiple linemen before the season, but they’ve decided to retire. They are hoping this next one will be the one that sticks.

ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler was the first to report the new addition to the Ravens. This will excite fans, since he has a lot of experience.

“Veteran OL Chuma Edoga plans to sign with the Baltimore Ravens, per source. Edoga has 62 games played and 25 starts in seven NFL seasons.” This will be via the practice squad.”

Baltimore Ravens Plan to Sign Offensive Lineman Chuma Edoga

Edoga was selected by the New York Jets in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent his first three seasons there before moving around the league, playing 12 of 24 games in New York.

After the Jets, Edoga would go on to play for the Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, and Jacksonville Jaguars. He started another 12 of 38 games across those three teams.

Last season with the Jaguars, Edoga started in 2 of 14 games. Pro Football Focus gave him an overall grade of 33.3. In 32 pass-blocking snaps, he allowed 2 pressures and 1 sack. He also committed 5 penalties.

Ravens Add Experience to the Offensive Line for 2026

This is the kind of depth the Ravens needed on the practice squad for the offensive line. He might not have had a great season, but his experience is huge for the offense.

Edoga has played in some big games and has plenty of starts under his belt. This will only work out in the Ravens’ favor down the road.

Baltimore is carrying nine offensive linemen on the roster for the time being. That means there is an opening for Edoga to come in and maybe take a roster spot if injuries happen.

Last season, the Ravens struggled with injuries and inconsistency on the offensive line. Starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley missed some time with an injury, and the interior guards really struggled to play well.

Edoga’s big advantage is that he has played both tackle and guard in his NFL career. Over the last three years with the Cowboys and Jaguars, he has been playing guard.

This works in his favor and is what the Ravens could be thinking. They have three tackles on the offensive line, though, so there’s a chance he could play there. If he can learn both tackle and guard, that might be his key for getting on the active roster. Baltimore is thinking ahead with this move, and they got a good offensive lineman to lean on.